Where is American Idol 2023 Filmed?

Based on the British show ‘Pop Idol,’ ABC’s ‘American Idol’ is a singing competition show created by Simon Fuller and is one of the most popular and prestigious competitions in the entire country. The sixth season to air on ABC after its revival and the 21st in total, ‘American Idol’ 2023 sees the return of Ryan Seacrest as the host in front of the judges’ panel which consists of some big names in the music industry, including Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Since previous seasons of the show were filmed in various locations across the country while the judges auditioned several raw singing talents, it is natural for you to wonder if that’s the case for the 21st season too. Well, allow us to put away your doubts and curiosities regarding the same by filling you in on all the information about the filming sites of ‘American Idol’ 2023.

American Idol 2023 Filming Locations

‘American Idol’ season 21 was filmed in Nevada, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Hawaii, specifically in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Nashville, and Oahu. As per reports, the principal photography for season 21 commenced in late September 2022 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific sites where the judges listen to singers from across the country!

Las Vegas, Nevada

To kick off the production process of the 21st season, the filming unit set up camp in Las Vegas, the most populous city in Nevada. To be specific, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas at 3752 Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas reportedly served as the venue for the auditions in the city. Located within Clark County, Las Vegas is popular for its nightlife, gambling, fine dining, shopping, and entertainment.

New Orleans, Louisiana

In October 2022, the judges, host, and aspiring singers were spotted for auditions in New Orleans, the most populous city in Louisiana and the 12th most populous city in the Southeast. The production team of ‘American Idol’ season 21 utilized the premise of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans at 2 Canal Street to shoot some important scenes for the show.

Nashville, Tennessee

Additional portions of ‘American Idol’ 2023 were also lensed in Nashville, the capital city and the most populous city of Tennessee. In particular, the filming unit set up camp at Kimpton Aertson Hotel at 2021 Broadway in Nashville to record several pivotal portions of the show’s 21st season.

Oahu, Hawaii

Just like some previous rounds of ‘American Idol,’ some portions of season 21 were also taped on location at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa at 92-1185 Aliinui Drive, Kapolei in Honolulu County. In earlier seasons, the contestants who got qualified for Hollywood Week were gifted a trip to Hawaii, and it is likely that the same format was followed in this round as well.

Read More: Is American Idol Scripted?