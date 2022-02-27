Where Is American Idol Season 20 Filmed?

The twentieth season of the successful and highly popular reality show singing competition ‘American Idol’ is set to premiere on February 27, 2022. After the revival of the show, it is the fifth season to air on the ABC network. Even after so many years, ‘American Idol’ is still considered to be one of the most prestigious and sought-after competitions for musical talents to showcase their talent to millions of viewers across the world. Since the last season of this reality show was filmed in just California, with contestants traveling from different states to audition, you might be wondering if that’s the case for season 20 as well. Well, your doubts end right here as we will give you all the necessary information!

American Idol Season 20 Filming Locations

Instead of filming only in California like the last season, ‘American Idol’ season 20 is also filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, and Disney Aulani, Hawaii. Due to the ongoing pandemic, just like the previous season, the first round of auditions for season 20 had also taken place through customized Zoom technology. The reality show commenced filming in-person auditions with the judges and host from October 2021. On top of that, in order to control the pandemic situation, some necessary changes have been made keeping in mind health and safety protocols.

The judges of this music competition were seen touring only a few cities, while the contestants had to come to these limited audition sites to perform in front of them. The new showrunner Michaels Wolflick expanded further on the season 20’s auditions to Deadline, “Now we’re going to the biggest music cities in America, we’re able to go out again. We’re able to go to the places that make this show sing.” We have covered all the information about specific filming locations to fill you in on the details!

Austin, Texas

Austin is where the filming of the highly anticipated ‘American Idol’ season 20 kick started, in the beginning of October 2021. All the judges and ‘American Idol’ itself took to Instagram to announce this, and to reveal the judges and host for this new season. There have been several movies filmed in this location, making the most of its scenic backdrop such as ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ and ‘Lolita‘.

Los Angeles, California

Being the primary filming location of the show since its first ever premiere back in 2002, the filming has been done at CBS Television City over the years. So, it is only fair to believe that season 20 was also filmed there only. This studio is situated on 7800 Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles. Many hit movies have used Los Angeles as their filming location like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ and ‘Kimi‘.

Nashville, Tennessee

After the judges of ‘American Idol’ were reunited at the CMA Awards in November, the entire gang stuck around in Nashville to film some auditions for the reality show. Known as the Music City, it is only apt for the music competition show to host auditions in Nashville. This city was used as a filming site for movies like ‘The Matrix‘ and ‘The Green Mile‘

Disney Aulani, Hawaii

Since the show was revived back in 2018, this is already the third time that the show has been filmed at Disney Aulani. Back in seasons 17 and 18, the contestants who made it through to the Hollywood Week were given a trip to Hawaii, and the same format was likely followed this time around. Reportedly, the show filmed a couple of episodes in this beautiful venue on February 14 and 15, 2022.

