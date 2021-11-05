Wedfuly Shark Tank Update: Where Is Wedfuly Today?

Entrepreneur Caroline Creidenberg introduced Wedfuly in ‘Shark Tank’ season 13 episode 5, hoping the Sharks would tune in to her virtual wedding service. In a world captured by online services, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wedfuly offers couples deterred by the pandemic a proper way to plan, manage and even exchange marriage vows online. The service did make us quite curious, and we decided to dig deeper into the company’s growth following their presentation on the show. Here’s what we found out!

Wedfuly: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Caroline Creidenberg holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Denver and even has experience working as a software developer. Hence, it is no surprise that Wedfuly was initially launched as a wedding planning app. Although it received favorable reviews and was well-received in its original format, Caroline soon ran into problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic effectively crippled the whole wedding industry, as people chose not to get married in public or even celebrate within large groups.

Consequently, with wedding planners losing business, Caroline’s app received little to no traction.That was when she hit upon the brilliant idea of tweaking the app to suit the needs of the time. She realized that numerous people had the desire to marry but were forced to call off their wedding due to the impact of the global pandemic. Moreover, with the world running everything online, why couldn’t weddings do the same. Thus, Caroline partnered up with Zoom and turned Wedfuly into a virtual wedding service.

Caroline used her experience in computer science and set the service up so that her team could take care of the technicalities leaving the families to enjoy their special day. Signing up for the process is also highly effortless as users are required to enter their wedding date before being connected to their personal Wedfuly assistant. The assistant then sets everything up and even provides an on-site person to help with the camera and streaming setup if needed.

Wedfuly: Where Are They Now?

Caroline was surprised at the incredible response she received, and her business grew quickly. She even took all feedback to heart and was quite forward in making changes in accordance with the customers’ demands. Moreover, Caroline insists that the pocket-friendly prices she charges her customers played a significant part in Wedfuly’s growth throughout the pandemic.

Hosting their first virtual wedding on March 28, 2020, the company has since grown massively and now offers a complete range of services, including a virtual seating system, virtual ceremonies, wedding parades, and much more. The app also lets the families send mini cakes or wines to the guests so that they can take part in the unconventional festivities. Additionally, the best part of it all being online is that there are no limits on the number of invitations that can be sent out.

At present, a wedding consultation can be booked through their website and incurs a fee in the $700-$2000 range, plus some add-ons. This fee is in addition to the actual wedding charge, which is decided upon once interested parties have talked to their personal Wedfuly assistant. Apart from the virtual services, the wedding package also includes two tripods, an audio device, and battery packs which facilitate the streaming process. Wedfuly’s outstanding reviews prove the company’s commitment to customer service, and we wish Caroline the very best for the years to come.

