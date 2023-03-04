Welcome to Demon School Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Inspired by Osamu Nishi’s eponymous Japanese manga series, ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ is a comedy fantasy anime that revolves around the titular protagonist who is sold by his irresponsible parents to the demon Sullivan. Luckily, Sullivan just wants a grandchild and gives Iruma a luxurious life that he could have only imagined. But he also makes him enroll in the demon school Babyls where he has to study with other demons and keep the fact that he is human a secret. Although Iruma tries to keep a low profile, he is instantaneously thrown into the limelight as Sullivan is the chairman of the school and everyone sees him as the next Demon King.

The hilarious story of a human trying to fit in the demon world all the while keeping his origins a secret has entertained millions of fans around the world in the last few years. It is not a surprise that the show already has had multiple seasons and following the conclusion of its third installment, people naturally wish to learn when the show will return with more episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Welcome to Demon School Season 4 Release Date

‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 3 released on October 8, 2022, and concluded its long run almost five months later on March 4, 2023. The series comprises twenty-one episodes each with a runtime of about 24 minutes. Directed by Makoto Moriwaki, the anime features talented voice actors like Ayumu Murase, Ayaka Asai, Ryouhei Kimura, Saori Hayami, and Mitsuki Saiga.

As far as the fourth installment of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun,’ here’s everything we know so far. The anime has not been officially renewed by NHK, Studio Bandai Namco Pictures, or any other party involved in the production and distribution of the show. However, the season 3 finale did tease the Music Festival Arc which is expected to be covered in the upcoming installment. So, even though there is no official confirmation, the creators have left a direct hint that they are already planning to cover the next arc of Osamu Nishi’s Japanese manga.

The show has consistently featured in Crunchyroll’s Top 10 Popular Anime list. It has also maintained a good overall average rating and has garnered favorable reviews on most online platforms. In the past, the anime just like its third installment has had 21-23 episode seasons that were broadcasted over a 5-6 months time period. Following the conclusion of the first two seasons, the renewal was swift and the show returned just over a year later.

Looking at the manner the creators have teased the Music Festival arc in the season 3 finale, it seems likely that the show will be renewed soon. If this turns out to be an accurate assessment and there are no unforeseen delays, fans can expect ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Summer 2024.

Welcome to Demon School Season 4 Plot: What It Can Be About?

‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 4 is going to cover the Music Festival Arc of Osamu Nishi’s eponymous Japanese manga series. Before the Harvest Festival started, the students in the Misfit class were told that they must achieve Daleth (Demon Ranking 4) before the end of their current academic session or risk losing Royal One. Although Iruma and his classmates try their best that everyone advances their ranks, they, unfortunately, do not realize that there is a 13th student in the class named Purson Soi.

All of this confusion stems from the fact that Poi’s family bloodline magic Anti-Recognition allows him to remain hidden in plain sight so despite being in the same class with him, the Misfit students fail to realize he is there until Professor Naberius Kalego tells them. With the music festival approaching, Iruma’s class is tasked to do the Hell Dance choreographed by Kerori, but this just created more problems.

The titular protagonist has wanted all the Misfit students except for Soi on the stage but the dance is choreographed in a manner that all 13 students must participate, meaning Poi too will have to be a part of it too. However, his bloodline ability just complicates things. Furthermore, there are some familial and personal conflicts that also worry Poi, which he must confront if he wants to showcase his musical talent at the festival. While Iruma is preoccupied with these things, Six Fingers, which is Baal’s antagonistic faction plans to unleash the world of chaos in the demon world.

Read More: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained