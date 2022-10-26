Were Edward Sullivan and Tommie Simmons Freeway Phantom? Where Are They Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Freeway Phantom’ chronicles the killings of a serial murderer self-proclaimed as the Freeway Phantom. They operated in Washington, D.C between April 1971 and September 1972, and claimed at least 6 victims.

The killer has been unidentified even after nearly half a century, though the police identified several suspects who might have been the said serial killer. One such suspect was the rookie policemen duo Edward Sullivan and Tommie Simmons. Were they really the Phantom Freeway killer? Let’s find out.

Were Edward Sullivan and Tommie Simmons Freeway Phantom?

Touted as Washington, D.C.’s first serial killer, this yet-to-be-identified murderer was responsible for the killing of at least 6 minor girls in Washington, D.C. from April 1971 through September 1972. Seven young black girls were mysteriously slain in the nation’s capital by a killer self-proclaimed as the ‘Freeway Phantom.’ Extensive manhunts were conducted in search of the mysterious assailant since the discovery of the probable first victim of the serial killer.

13-year-old Carol Denise Spinks’ body was discovered by the authorities 6 days later from the day she was reported missing on April 25, 1971. She was sent to buy groceries at a 7-Eleven located a half-mile away from her home by her older sister but never returned. Her body was located behind St. Elizabeths Hospital on a grassy embankment next to the northbound lanes of I-295, about 1,500 feet south of Suitland Parkway. Investigation revealed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

The most notable thing about the discovery was that the body was dressed except for the missing shoes. Since then, the police department found the bodies of 6 more minor black girls, all of whom were strangled, assaulted, and shoes missing. The only notable exception was Brenda Denise Woodard, whose body still had the shoes worn. Investigators hypothesized that the killer left her shoes because her name was inscribed on the pair. The body also had a coat on its chest, in the pockets of which was a note with a poem –

“this is tAntAmount to my

insensititivity [sic] to people

especiAlly women.

I will Admit the others

wheN you cAtch me iF you cAn!

FRee-wAy Phan Tom”

Investigators analyzed the handwriting of the note to determine that the note was written by Brenda herself and that the writing showed no signs of distress. From this, the detectives hypothesized that she might have known her killer which led to her being not under any duress while writing the said note. Another exception of the modus operandi was the body of 14-year-old Angela Denise Barnes. Her bullet-riddled body was found on an abandoned Maryland road in 1971.

The police were able to solve Angela’s killing after they arrested two individuals named Edward Leon Sullivan and Tommie Bernard Simmons. They were identified as rookie cops who had resigned from the force during their one-year probationary period. Their resignation came following an incident after their guns “went missing” after Tommie, 26, claimed they were burglarized from his Temple Hills home in Maryland.

The police later were able to recover one of the .38 caliber pistols that were reported stolen by the Black policemen duo. They were charged with the murder of Angela and were held by Washington, D.C. police in Charles County jail in Maryland. The bail bond for the alleged perpetrators was set at a cool $250,000.

Where Are Edward Sullivan and Tommie Simmons Now?

Angela fitted seamlessly into the victim profile of the Freeway Phantom – she was a minor, black girl and her body was found by an abandoned road. However, the modus operandi of the homicide differed significantly from the other killings – she was shot and not sexually harassed and raped, unlike the other 6 victims. Angela’s body also wearing her shoes which did not fit the bill of the victims of the concerned serial killer.

Authorities were never able to conclusively link Edward and Tommie with the other killings and mark them as the Phantom Freeway killer. In fact, Maryland police claimed that there were no similarities between the Barnes killing and the murder of 6 other girls in D.C. Various conspiracy lovers however later alleged that the evidence had been covered up by some of the sympathetic police officers, though no evidence of it was ever recovered. Experts believe that it might have only been a tragic coincidence that Angela’s killing loosely mirrored the killing of the Freeway Phantom.

