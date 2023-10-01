8 Western Shows Like Django You Must See

‘Django,’ a riveting television series born from the creative minds of Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, unfolds as a captivating English-language reimagination of Sergio Corbucci’s iconic 1966 Italian film. Anchored by an exceptional ensemble cast, including Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock, Lisa Vicari, and Noomi Rapace, the series transports us to the enigmatic realm of the Old West, specifically the turbulent era of the 1860s–1870s.

The heart of the story beats within the vibrant, yet enigmatic New Babylon, a city built by the visionary John Ellis, where misfits and outcasts of all backgrounds are welcomed with open arms. However, at its core, ‘Django’ is a deeply personal tale of a man haunted by his past. Eight years prior, Django endured the tragic loss of his family, but an unwavering conviction burns within him – the belief that his daughter, Sarah, may have survived. Django’s relentless pursuit leads him to the very heart of New Babylon, where he reunites with his daughter, only to confront a profound dilemma. Sarah, about to embark on a new life with Ellis, grapples with the fear that her father’s presence will unleash chaos upon their newfound haven. Django, driven by an unwavering determination to remain with his daughter, embarks on an emotionally charged journey of reconnection, defying conventions and forging a path toward reconciliation in this gripping Old West saga.

Saddle up for a wild ride! If you loved Django’s Old West allure, these Western shows will have you reaching for your spurs and craving more showdowns and surprises on the frontier. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Django’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Lonesome Dove (1989)

‘Lonesome Dove,’ much like ‘Django,’ is an epic Western tale that takes viewers on a journey through the rugged and dusty landscapes of the Old West. Directed by Simon Wincer, this miniseries, adapted from Larry McMurtry’s novel, introduces us to the dynamic duo of Captain Augustus “Gus” McCrae, played by Robert Duvall, and Captain Woodrow F. Call, portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones. Set in the late 1870s, their partnership in running a livery in the border town of Lonesome Dove along the Rio Grande is reminiscent of Django’s quest in a frontier town. The characters, the camaraderie, and the complexities of their relationships make both stories rich and engrossing Western sagas that continue to captivate audiences.

7. Frontier (2016-2018)

Step into the rugged world of ‘Frontier,’ a gripping historical drama starring Jason Momoa, reminiscent of the intense frontier tale in ‘Django.’ Co-created by Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie, this series dives deep into the heart of North American fur trade in colonial Canada/Rupert’s Land during the late 1700s or early 1800s. Just like Django’s quest against the odds, ‘Frontier’ follows the relentless Declan Harp, played by Momoa, a fierce half-Irish, half-Cree outlaw. His mission? To challenge the corrupt Hudson’s Bay Company’s monopoly on the fur trade in his homeland, unveiling a world of corruption, illegal dealings, and daring ambitions. If ‘Django’ ignited your passion for frontier sagas, ‘Frontier’ promises an equally thrilling journey into the heart of untamed Canadian wilderness.

6. The Son (2017-2019)

‘The Son,’ created by Philipp Meyer, Brian McGreevy, and Lee Shipman and adapted from Meyer’s acclaimed novel, is an epic Western drama exploring generational conflicts, power struggles, and the transformation of the American frontier. Starring Pierce Brosnan, Henry Garrett, and Zahn McClarnon, it mirrors ‘Django’ in its complex characters and deep exploration of the human condition against a historical backdrop. Both narratives unravel intense family legacies in the Old West, with ‘The Son’ diving into oil and ranching dynasties, while ‘Django’ navigates vengeance and redemption. Both stories reveal the intricacies of power, identity, and survival, making them profound reflections of the American frontier experience.

5. Justified (2010-2015)

‘Justified,’ created by Graham Yost and based on Elmore Leonard’s works, follows the charismatic U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (played by Timothy Olyphant) navigating the crime-ridden hills of Harlan County, Kentucky. The series delves into themes of justice, morality, and identity, mirroring ‘Django’ in its exploration of the complexities of right and wrong. Both narratives feature sharp-witted protagonists confronting lawlessness, and like Django, Raylan Givens possesses a strong sense of justice and navigates a morally ambiguous world. Both stories depict the clash between lawmen and outlaws, offering gritty portrayals of the American frontier’s complexities and challenging the traditional dichotomy of good and bad.

4. Godless (2017)

‘Godless,’ a Western drama streaming miniseries, is the brainchild of Scott Frank, who also penned and directed it. Set in 1884, the series unfolds the tale of a young outlaw fleeing his vengeful mentor, ultimately finding refuge in a small New Mexico town that is predominantly inhabited by women. The stellar cast includes Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Wever, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, lending their talents to bring this unique Western narrative to life. Similar to ‘Django,’ ‘Godless‘ is an exploration of the American frontier, where complex characters confront themes of vengeance, justice, and personal redemption. Both narratives showcase the grit and moral ambiguity of the Old West, portraying protagonists who navigate a harsh and unforgiving landscape while challenging conventional notions of heroism.

3. Longmire (2012-2017)

In the spirit of the genre-defying narrative in ‘Django,’ ‘Longmire‘ unfolds as a captivating neo-Western crime drama, rich with intricate storytelling. Created by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin and inspired by Craig Johnson’s novels, ‘Longmire’ centers around Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) and his pursuit of justice in Absaroka County, Wyoming. Much like ‘Django,’ it delves into the nuanced dynamics of crime and jurisdictional challenges. The series not only portrays gripping crime investigations but also delves into the complexities of Native American life, weaving a tapestry of contemporary challenges and cultural richness akin to the depth found in ‘Django’s’ narrative.

2. Deadwood (2004-2006)

‘Deadwood,’ created by David Milch, is a gritty Western series that immerses viewers in the lawless town of Deadwood, South Dakota, during the late 1800s Gold Rush. The ensemble cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, and John Hawkes. Both ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Django’ share themes of lawlessness and moral ambiguity in the Wild West. They feature charismatic antiheroes (like Al Swearengen in ‘Deadwood’ and Django in ‘Django’) navigating a turbulent world while confronting power dynamics and corruption. Both narratives provide unflinching portrayals of the human condition against the backdrop of a morally complex frontier, creating captivating stories of survival and vengeance.

1. Hell on Wheels (2011-2016)

Conceived by Joe and Tony Gayton, ‘Hell on Wheels‘ offers a gritty Western saga paralleling the frontier themes in ‘Django.’ Set against the backdrop of the first transcontinental railroad construction across the United States, the series enlists talents like Anson Mount, Colm Meaney, Common, and Dominique McElligott. It immerses viewers in the turbulent world of the Union Pacific Railroad, a mobile encampment known as ‘Hell on Wheels,’ and the diverse characters who toil, struggle, and seek their fortunes in the unforgiving Great Plains. Much like Django’s quest for justice, ‘Hell on Wheels’ centers on Cullen Bohannon (Mount), a former Confederate soldier who joins the railroad to avenge his family’s murder during the Civil War, evolving from a revenge-driven drifter to a key figure in the railroad’s construction.

Read More: Best Western Movies