Loki has been one of the most enigmatic characters in the ‘MCU.’ After playing a supporting part in most of his previous appearances, Loki is now taking center stage in his own television series created by Michael Waldron. However, the version of the Asgardian we see in ‘Loki‘ is a time variant who escapes during the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ The series is setting up Loki for a new journey of self-discovery that is certain to bend the narrow definitions of hero, villain, and anti-hero, all of which the character has been used in some capacity within the ‘MCU.’

Two key elements of his story (and personality) are sure to have a crucial role in his self-discovery. Loki’s sense of purpose has been stripped, and his status as a God is in peril. In contrast, his gender hasn’t been fully explored, and the series is likely to delve into that. For those wondering about Loki’s gender and his Godly status, here’s a quick guide that should rest your qualms.

What Gender is Loki?

Loki is based on the Norse deity of the same name and created for the pages of Marvel Comics by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby. Loki is a powerful shapeshifter and can take many forms, both as per the Norse folklore and the comics. In the Norse lore, the elderly woman known as Þökk is said to be Loki in disguise. Similarly, in the comics, Loki transforms into a woman to manipulate those around him. In 2008 (‘Thor’ Volume 3, Issue #5), the publisher introduced a female version of Loki, who has since become a fan-favorite character known as Lady Loki.

YES FINALLY THEY FINALLY ACKNOWLEDGED THAT LOKI IS GENDER FUILD 💥💥💥 #Loki pic.twitter.com/xmzzTvFabN — nora ‎✪ loki era (@THECOLORBLVE) June 6, 2021

As far as the ‘MCU’ is concerned, Loki’s gender fluidity hadn’t been confirmed until now, but it looks like Marvel Studios is taking that turn with the character. A document seen in footage of the show confirms Loki identifies as gender fluid. It remains to be seen how directly Loki’s gender fluidity will be addressed on the show.

What is Loki the God of?

In the comics, Loki is the brother of Thor, the God of Thunder. He is biologically a Frost Giant from Jotunheim and the son of Laufey. However, he was adopted by the All-Father Odin and raised as his own son. This aspect of Loki’s backstory is intact in the ‘MCU.’ As per the comics and Norse lore, Loki is the God of Mischief. The trickster God is known for his magical powers, which he learned from his mother, Frigga, and manipulative illusions.

In the ‘MCU,’ Loki is also presented as the Asgardian God of Mischief. So far, Loki has proudly held on to the title of being God of Mischief, hinting that he has earned the title. It is important to note that since Loki is not a biological Asgardian, his Godly status can be a form of disillusion. Thus, carving out a conflict with self-identity for the character further playing into the theme of self-discovery the series is set to explore.

Loki harbors a desire to rule and become King. This desire leads to an alternate version of Loki known as King Loki in the comics. The first episode of the character’s solo television series delved into his desire to rule. In the series, the version of Loki killing the TVA Minutemen may be King Loki of an alternate future. King Loki previously held the title of God of Lies. This could pave the way for Loki to take on another lesser-known title from the comics.

As he sets on his journey of self-discovery, Loki might want to shed that image and title to redeem himself. Similar to the comics, Loki could become God of Stories in the ‘MCU.’ It is as the God of Stories that Loki is able to defeat King Loki in the ‘Loki: Agent of Asgard’ comic series that the show likely draws some inspiration from. No matter what title he holds at his heart Loki remains the God of Mischief, and his intentions are often hard to read, adding a layer of playfulness to his seemingly devious schemes.

Read More: Loki Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained