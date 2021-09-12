‘Animal Kingdom‘ is a crime series that features some intriguing plotlines and compelling family drama. The interpersonal relationships between the Cody family members are tense at best, and their profession of choice makes it difficult for them to interact like a normal family.

In the show’s early seasons, this tension is particularly visible between the likes of Smurf and Baz. The tension between the matriarch and her adopted son boils and culminates in a betrayal that seals the fate of one of the show’s most prominent characters. If you are curious to learn more about what happened to Baz (Scott Speedman), here’s what you need to know!

What Happened to Baz on Animal Kingdom?

Barry “Baz” Blackwell is introduced at the start of the show as a calm and composed figure. He was adopted by Smurf at a young age and quickly rose among the ranks of her gang to become the second in command. Baz is later revealed to be the biological father of J. He is most willing to stand up to the machinations of Smurf and isn’t afraid to express his opinions.

While this doesn’t affect his relationship with Smurf, at first, things take a drastic turn after Baz decides to steal from Smurf. He finds Smurf’s secret storage unit and manages to gain access to it. Inside, he finds cash and jewelry that Smurf had been hiding from him and his brothers.

Believing that Smurf is far too controlling and keeping the money from their jobs to herself, Baz takes the wealth and divides it equally among his brothers and J. However, it is hinted that he keeps a larger chunk of the money to himself. Baz then plans to run off to Mexico with Lucy.

He even manages to get Smurf framed for the murder of Javi. With Smurf in prison, Baz thinks he is in the clear. In the second season finale, just as he and Lucy leave for Mexico, Baz is gunned down with four bullets shot in his chest. The identity of the assailant remains a mystery, but the real perpetrator of the events is someone else entirely.

Who Killed Baz?

In the third season premiere titled ‘The Killing,’ Baz passes away from the gunshot wounds. In the third episode of season 3, it is revealed that Mia Benitez, the niece of rival gang leader Pete Trujillo and the love interest of J, is the one who shot Baz. In the fourth season, Mia steals from the Cody family and is shot dead by J. However, before she dies, she admits to killing Baz.

Although, Mia did not kill Baz out of spite or for personal reasons. The truth is that she was merely following the orders of Smurf. The Cody brothers suspect this shortly after Baz’s death, and it causes Smurf’s children to turn on her. Baz’s death is one of the show’s most shocking moments but one that created a goldmine of conflicts that the show draws from for the next several seasons.

On the surface, the reveal that Baz is J’s biological son does not amount for much while Baz is alive. However, after his death, we see J following in his father’s footsteps, albeit not by choice. From becoming Smurf’s number two to eventually opposing her, the parallels between J and Baz are eerily similar and add a subtext of legacy to the show’s violent and bloody narrative.

Read More: Where Is Animal Kingdom Filmed?