What Happened to Brandi Henderson’s Kid? Where is George Burrell Now?

In March 1994, Brandi Henderson became one of Henry Wallace’s 11 victims. She was found dead in her apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina, by her boyfriend. In a horrendous turn of events, the boyfriend also discovered their newborn son, Tyrece Woods, in the same room. While fortunate enough to be alive, Tyrece suffered great pain when Henry attacked him and his mother.

ABC News’ ‘20/20: Lock the Door Behind You’ shines a light on Henry’s crimes and the victims. Apart from an interview with Tyrese, the show also features one with George Burrell, Brandi’s cousin, who was on the phone with her shortly before her death. So, if you’re curious to find out more about them, here’s what we know.

What Happened to Brandi Henderson’s Kid?

In March 1994, Brandi lived with Verness Lamar Woods and their newborn son, Tyrece, in an apartment in Charlotte. Tyrece was about ten months at the time. On March 9, Verness left for work at around 5 PM, leaving the 18-year-old Brandi alone at home with the child. When Verness left, the front door was locked. But when he returned at around midnight, it was open, and the living room was a mess.

Verness rushed to Tyrece’s bedroom to find him on the bed, gasping for air with something in his mouth. The father removed it quickly and noted a pair of shorts around Tyrece’s neck. Then, Verness saw Brandi facedown on the bed with towels around her neck. She was blue, and he put her on the floor to perform CPR after calling 911. But sadly, Brandi had been dead. It was clear that someone attacked and killed Brandi in addition to attempting to kill Tyrece by strangling him.

Henry, who was arrested later that month, confessed to the murder. He mentioned wanting to kill Brandi earlier but said Verness was at home. Instead, Henry killed Jean Baucom, another woman in the same apartment complex. He came back later when he knew Verness would be at work. Henry entered the house under the pretense of giving something to Verness. Once inside, he asked for something to drink and then choked Brandi, asking her to go to the bedroom.

Henry said he had sex with Brandi in her bedroom and Tyrece’s bedroom while she held him. Then, he wiped everything down with a towel, using it to choke the 18-year-old to death after. Henry initially gave Tyrece a pacifier to stop him from crying but later choked him using a ligature. Once the kid lay down next to his mother, Henry robbed the house, pawned the items, and bought crack cocaine with the money.

Tyrece survived and was examined at the hospital. The doctor later testified that the kid was put through a lot of pain because of the ligature and the injuries. Now in his late twenties, Tyrece stayed away from public attention for the most part. He has been married since 2020, has a child, and lives with his family in Tampa, Florida. Tyrece has written a children’s book and now owns an apparel store.

Where is George Burrell Now?

George, a cousin of Brandi’s, said that he was on the phone with her when Henry arrived at the apartment. At the time, he didn’t think anything was awry, adding, “I didn’t worry about who was there because she said, ‘Lock the door behind you.’ So she trusted him.” But when he learned through a news broadcast that Brandi was dead, he was shocked, ” I just could not comprehend that I had just talked to her, and now she’s dead.”

George knew Henry back then and even remembered watching the news about Brandi’s death with him. He said that Henry tried to console him, adding, “He’s coldly touching me and saying, ‘It’s going to be alright. I’m sorry that happened.’ and he’s the one who did it.” Ultimately, Henry was caught and sentenced to death, but George believed that the police force being understaffed contributed to the murders.

In the end, George was emotional when Henry was finally brought to justice and said he was glad it was all over finally. Today, George still lives in Charlotte and maintains a great relationship with Tyrece and his wife. Apart from that, he has been working on a book detailing the fateful period when Brandi died. However, George hasn’t published it yet.

