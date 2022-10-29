What Happened To Concepcion Olvera? Where Are Her Daughters Now?

If you have ever wondered how supernatural experiences feel or if demon possession is real, then Netflix’s ‘My Encounter With Evil’ is right up your alley. The chilling docu-series revolves around three Mexican women who felt that their lives were usurped by the presence of a demonic spirit. As they detail the incidents through interviews, we get to witness how their loved ones were affected by the terrifying encounter. Besides, the show even takes expert analysis into consideration and indicates that the spirit world isn’t a whole lot different than the one we live in.

Andrea Viridiana Rostro Olvera and her sister, Esther Aguilera Olvera, appeared on ‘My Encounter With Evil’ to talk about how their mother, Concepcion Olvera, was possessed by an evil spirit. While the incident forced their mother to visit a hospital, the show also documents a real-life exorcism, which made fans eager to learn more. Well, if you have ever wondered where Concepcion’s daughters are at present, we have you covered.

What Happened To Concepcion Olvera?

While Concepcion is now a proud single mother to Andrea and Esther, conditions weren’t so good back in 1979. Around that time, both Andrea and Esther were quite small, and Concepcion resided with her husband and their daughters in Mexico City. Although Concepcion had a seemingly happy marriage initially, she and her husband soon ran into issues and decided separation to be the only viable course of action. The divorce was pretty hard on Concepcion and her girls as they were left alone to fend for themselves. Still refusing to give up, Concepcion somehow found work to make ends meet and even gave their daughters everything they needed. Later, Andrea and Esther mentioned that they were lucky to have their mother as she never made them miss their father.

Concepcion claimed the demon attacked her household since her neighbors used an Ouija board from time to time. The neighbors even had a dog, and although he was locked up for most of the day, Andrea’s mother could swear that she saw the canine moving towards her with glowing red eyes. She even began witnessing unnatural occurrences, including live glowing eyes on dolls as well as strange voices and giggles. Even though Concepcion’s family sought help from the church, her situation worsened with each passing day, and soon she began behaving erratically and aggressively with her loved ones. The show mentioned that Concepcion would also suffer regular fits during which her voice turned hoarse, and her eyes shot up into their sockets.

Considering the circumstances, Concepcion’s family believed she was possessed by a demon. Hence, they asked a priest for help and even requested him to perform an exorcism. Although the mother of two was then taken to a priest, who attempted to order the demon out, the situation soon turned severe, as Concepcion suffered a mental breakdown and had to be taken to a hospital. Following the mother’s recovery, her family tried to get rid of the demon once again, who, by now, was identified as Beelzebub. In an effort to help Concepcion, her loved ones had an exorcist visit the Olvera home and tasked him with banishing the demon from her body. The procedure that followed was extremely taxing, and the show mentioned how at times, the spirit inside the mother of two would fight for its survival. Still, Concepcion had pretty strong willpower, and once she made up her mind to walk the path of God, there was nothing the devil could do to make her switch sides.

Where Are Andrea Viridiana Rostro Olvera and Esther Aguilera Olvera Today?

Andrea and Esther mentioned that while they were too young to know about demonic possession back in 1979, they were quick to notice that Concepcion’s behavior had changed. Moreover, once the exorcism was a success, Concepcion turned to God, and it was her children’s love and care that gradually helped her get back into society. From the looks of it, the sisters, along with their mother, still reside in Mexico City, Mexico, and have maintained a deep familial bond. Besides, in 2021, Andrea launched her new book ‘La Fascinación del Mal Oscurece el Bien,’ in which she detailed her experiences dealing with her mother’s possession.

Unfortunately, Esther prefers privacy when it comes to her daily life and has always lived under the radar. In contrast, Andrea appears to be earning a living as a Legal advisor to various political parties apart from playing bass for the band Dead Sea Scrolls and brushing up on her writing skills. It was indeed chilling to witness Concepcion’s incident, and we hope the family experiences nothing but happiness in the years to come.

