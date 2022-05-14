What Happened to Elly’s Sister in Borrego? How Did She Die?

‘Borrego’ is a thriller movie about Elly (Lucy Hale), a botanist who finds herself fighting for her life while working on a project in the desert near San Diego, California. The film, written and directed by Jesse Harris, highlights the choices Elly must make to survive after Tomas, a drug smuggler, takes her hostage. Throughout the film, viewers learn more about Elly’s life, and a tragic past unveils itself.

Elly’s emotional connection to her half-sister is revealed right before the climax, and the shocking nature of her death sets up an enthralling ending. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn more about the fate of Elly’s sister in ‘Borrego.’ If you are looking for answers regarding the same, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Elly’s Sister?

From the opening scenes, ‘Borrego’ closely guards Elly’s past. However, it carefully drops subtle hints about a tragedy connected to her sister. Elly’s sister does not appear in the movie but is first mentioned when Elly hears a voice mail from her mother on the phone. The scene sets cleverly highlight the tight bond between Elly and her sister. However, her mother’s words overwhelm Elly, hinting that the botanist is running away from painful memories.

Later, Elly witnesses a plane crash and is taken hostage by the surviving pilot, Tomas. Tomas was on his way to deliver a drug consignment before the plane crashed. He uses Elly’s help to reach his destination. Towards the end of their journey, Elly tells Tomas about her sister. She recollects that although they were only half-sisters, they were very close. However, Elly consistently speaks about her sister in the past tense, thereby confirming that her sister is dead.

How Did Elly’s Sister Die?

During her conversation with Tomas, Elly reveals that her sister wanted to be just like her. Elly describes her sister as smart, funny, and confident. However, Elly was anxious and awkward during her teenage years. As a result, she started to take drugs and was constantly under the influence of one substance or another. One day, her sister asked Elly to drive her to school. Despite not having slept for three days, Elly agreed. On the way to school, Elly ran a red light. While Elly doesn’t detail the incident beyond this point, her words imply that the sisters were in a car accident. In the accident, Elly survived while her sister died.

Given the circumstances, Elly blames herself for her sister’s death. The tragic incident leads to Elly leaving home and eventually arriving in the small town on a botany project. While Elly’s sister is not named nor appears in the movie, her presence is felt throughout. Instead of showing the death of Elly’s sister through a flashback sequence, the film relies on Elly’s narration of the events. Thus, the death of Elly’s sister is more hard-hitting and explains the mental and emotional state of the film’s protagonist. In the end, Elly makes peace with her sister’s death and prepares to move on in life.

