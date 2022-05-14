Where Was Borrego Filmed?

Directed and written by Jesse Harris, ‘Borrego’ is a 2022 survival thriller film that revolves around Elly, a young botanist who moves to a small desert town to learn more about a particular plant species. Her life turns upside down when she witnesses a drug mule’s plane crash in the desert as she is held hostage by the smuggler. She is forced to accompany her captor on a dangerous and unexpected journey to a remote location. As her desperation for survival increases, Elly takes some risky measures to escape from the drug mule before the journey gets more deadly.

Being set against the backdrop of a dry and vast desert, the location itself plays an important role in the survival thriller. For the theme of survival to play out as it does in the film, the secluded location of the desert makes the task all the more challenging for the characters. So, naturally, many viewers get curious to know where exactly the Lucy Hale-starrer was lensed. If you are one such viewer, allow us to put your curiosities to bed!

Borrego Filming Locations

‘Borrego’ was filmed entirely in Spain, specifically in the Tabernas Desert in the province of Almeria. According to reports, the original plan of the filmmakers was to shoot the film in Spring 2020 in California, which is where the storyline is set. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some new restrictions were introduced on state property, which made it impossible to shoot in California. After much consideration, the production team settled for Spain and principal photography commenced in early October 2020 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, let’s navigate through the specific locations that feature in the survival movie!

Tabernas Desert, Spain

A majority of the pivotal sequences for the film were taped in the Tabernas Desert (known as Desierto de Tabernas in Spanish), a semi-arid desert situated north of the provincial capital Almeria. Since the 1950s, Tabernas has been a prominent filming site, thanks to its similarities to deserts in southwestern US, Arabia, northern Africa, and northern Mexico. Some of the most notable movies and TV shows have used the desert to tape important scenes, such as ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in the West,’ ‘Penny Dreadful,’ and ‘That Dirty Black Bag.’

In an interview in January 2022, the director Jesse Harris talked about the scouting of the production location, after they had to cross California off their list. He said that since many European countries were lifting their restrictions after the first wave of the pandemic, the production team decided to travel to Spain in September. On scouting the location thoroughly, they found the Tabernas Desert to be an ideal production location.

In another interview probably in early 2022, Jesse Harris was asked about his favorite scenes in ‘Borrego.’ He revealed that his least favorite scene to shoot was one of his favorite scenes in the movie. He referred to the scene involving Elly and Tomas, where the latter falls while walking across the desert. He went into the details and said that it was a particularly windy day when they shot that scene, which put the entire cast and crew under immense pressure to do it as quickly as possible. In retrospect, he believed that this pressure worked in their favor as it added to the tension on screen.

