What Happened to Javi in Yellowjackets? Where is He?

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the Showtime series ‘Yellowjackets’ tells the story of a group of female soccer players from a New Jersey high school who get trapped in the Ontario wilderness after their plane crashes. To survive in hostile surroundings, they must make certain extreme decisions, including cannibalism.

Portrayed by Luciano Leroux, Javi Martinez is an important supporting character in ‘Yellowjackets.’ He is the youngest and one of the three male survivors of the crash. If his absence at the start of the second season has made you wonder of his whereabouts, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Javi?

Javi is the younger brother of Travis Martinez (Kevin Alves) and the son of Coach Bill Martinez. The latter was killed in the crash, and the survivors found his body impaled on a branch of a tree. His father’s death left Javi traumatized, and he continued to chew on gum his father gave him until his brother forced him to spit it out.

As their time in the wilderness stretched on, Javi befriended one of the other survivors, Shauna Sheridan (Melanie Lynskey as adult and Sophie Nélisse as teen). One time, Shauna caught Javi rummaging through her bag. Although he claimed that he had been looking for her knife so he could carve some artwork, Shauna didn’t believe him and placed her diary on the rafters of the house.

In the present day, after Shauna meets artist Adam Martin (Peter Gadiot) and they begin an affair, a considerable portion of the audience began to think that Adam is secretly Javi. This was later proven incorrect, though series creators told Variety they considered the idea before discarding it. “It felt infinitely more tragic to us,” Lyle stated. “It being Javi come back is fun, but it feels a little mustache-twirly, which is not necessarily the place we want to go.”

In the past, following the death of Laura Lee, the survivors became increasingly pessimistic about their chances of getting out of the wilderness alive. So, they organized “Doomcoming.” If they were back home, they would be attending homecoming. But stranded in the middle of nowhere and with no apparent chance of a rescue, throwing a party called doomcoming seemed fitting.

Javi started the party by ringing a bell. Unbeknownst to the other survivors, Misty Quigley (Christina Ricci as adult and Sammi Hanratty as teen) put magic mushrooms in the food to poison Coach Scott, whom she had a crush on. Under the influence of the mushrooms, the girls’ behavior became erratic, and they started chasing Travis. Shauna spotted Javi and told him to run away. The following morning, Travis couldn’t find Javi anywhere.

Where is Javi?

As season 2 begins, two months have passed since Javi has gone missing. Almost everyone among the survivors, except Travis, has given up on him. Travis and Natalie (Juliette Lewis as adult and Sophie Thatcher as teen) often go on a hunt together and look for Javi, but they find neither. In the season 2 premiere, Travis has an anxiety attack thinking about his brother. As Nat tries to calm him down and fails, Lottie Matthews (Simone Kessell as adult and Courtney Eaton as teen) steps in and gives Travis hope, telling him that he will see his brother again.

Javi’s ultimate fate is one of the many mysteries of ‘Yellowjackets.’ We don’t know yet whether he is one of the survivors who made it back to civilization. Leroux is moderately active on social media. On his Instagram page, he marked the upcoming second season premiere of ‘Yellowjackets’ by posting its trailer and wrote in the caption, “So happy to be part of this huge production.” Now, it’s possible he means only the first season. But then again, this will be an abrupt end for a character with so much potential, and the writers are unlikely to do that.

Moreover, following the introduction of her adult version, Lottie becomes part of the main cast in season 2. Her words of assurance to Travis about Javi are bound to play an important role in the overall narrative and Travis’ eventual fate in the present day. So, considering all this, we can say that Javi will probably appear again in ‘Yellowjackets.’

