What Happened to Linda Jensen? Where Is She Now?

Peacock’s ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer,’ is an exciting docu-series that investigates the possibility of there being more than one person behind the Zodiac killings between December 1968 and October 1969. Furthermore, through one-on-one interviews with investigators, experts, and others related to the victim, the show also floats the idea that the letters sent by the Zodiac Killer after Paul Lee Stine’s death were forged. Nevertheless, official reports and the general consensus believe that the Zodiac killer struck for the third time on September 27, 1969, when he stabbed Bryan Calvin Hartnell and Cecelia Ann Shepard at Lake Berryessa in Napa County. However, unbeknown to most, Linda Jensen was present at the Lake on that day, and she might be one of the only people to have seen the killer’s face. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out where Linda Jensen is at present, shall we?

What Happened to Linda Jensen?

Although not much is known about Linda Jensen’s early life as she chose to stay off the radar in fear of getting targeted by the killer, she was a young woman back in September 1969 and liked hanging out with her friends. Moreover, while Linda resided in the vicinity of Lake Berryessa in California’s Napa County, people who knew her described her as a generous and amicable young lady who never hesitated to help others and make new friends. Besides, like most California citizens at that time, Linda was also familiar with the work of the Zodiac Killer, but she had no idea that she would come face to face with the perpetrator on a lazy afternoon.

While on the show, Linda mentioned that she and two of her friends decided to go and spend some time at Lake Berryessa on September 27, 1969. Since the day was quite sunny, the friends reached the Lake in the afternoon and decided to sunbathe for a few hours. Interestingly, in the middle of their sunbathing session, Linda looked up to see a strange man hiding behind a tree while seemingly staring at them. Although she immediately warned her friends about the man, all three decided to ignore him, hoping that he would go away. However, the man showed no sign of retreating and instead began moving from one tree cover to the next in order to get a better view of the group. Linda later mentioned that the situation was extremely creepy, and at one point in time, the girls wondered if they were putting themselves in danger. However, they did their best to look away and were relieved when the man left the area after some time.

Where Is Linda Jensen Now?

When speaking about the incident on ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer,’ Linda mentioned that she and her friends were shocked when they learned that Bryan Calvin Hartnell and Cecelia Ann Shepard were stabbed at Lake Berryessa later that day. Although Byran was severely injured, he pulled through against all odds at the hospital, but Cecilia ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Incidentally, Linda initially believed that the man spying on her group was the Zodiac Killer, and her doubts were clarified when she heard Cecelia Shepard’s description of the killer. In fact, when the police came up with a sketch of the serial killer after Paul Lee Stine’s death on October 11, 1969, Linda claimed that it was all wrong as the person she saw had smoothly parted combed straight hair, and was looking at them with a dark intensity that sent shivers down their spine. Surprisingly, Linda’s description matched what Cecelia told detectives before her death, making experts question if there were two different killers from the very beginning.

Naturally, Linda Jensen was left shaken by the terrifying experience she had at the park, but she immediately approached law enforcement officers and spent hours with the sketch artist, describing the perpetrator in detail. However, since then, she decided to drop off the grid and embrace a completely private lifestyle. In fact, readers will be interested to know that the interview on ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ was Linda’s first public appearance, as she believed if the killer knew she had seen his face, he would not hesitate to target her. However, from the looks of it, Linda Jensen still resides in the state of California, and with the show publicizing her experience, perhaps we can come closer to unraveling the mystery surrounding the Zodiac Killer.

Read More: Where Is Dean Ferrin Now?