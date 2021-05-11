If a show has been around as long as ‘NCIS,’ it is natural for everyone on the team to build a strong bond. The police procedural series is currently in its eighteenth season and is still going strong, given that it has already been given the green light for season 19. However, it is the thirteenth episode of season 18 that caught the eye of the fans. The episode title ‘Misconduct’ came to a close with a title card for Shannon Soucie, a “friend and colleague” who would be dearly missed. It is understandable if you are curious to know who the episode was dedicated to and what was Soucie’s connection to the CBS drama. Here is everything we have learned!

Why Was Shannon Soucie on the Title Card for NCIS?

Born on September 24, 1965, Soucie was a part of the hair and makeup team for ‘NCIS.’ She passed away on April 19, 2021, at the age of 55. The much-loved member of the team had joined ‘NCIS’ in 2005 when the third season was in production. Having worked for over 15 years on the police procedural drama, Soucie had built strong friendships with everyone on set. She was known for her warmth and her exemplary work ethic.

Soucie comes from a family with strong links to the film industry. Her father, Gerald Soucie, was also a makeup artist who worked on many films and series until he died in 1989. His notable credits include ‘The Sacketts,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Animal House,’ ‘Hunter,’ and ‘Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddy,’ among many others. Whereas Soucie’s brother Mark is a studio electrician.

In her career that spanned decades, Soucie worked behind the scenes for films and series such as ‘Alpha Dog,’ ‘The Last Samurai,’ ‘ The George Wallace Story,’ and ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.’ She was part of the hair and makeup team nominated for an Emmy Award for ‘Geppetto.’ The gifted hairstylist was also a member of the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild since 1996.

How Did Shannon Soucie Die?

The exact cause or nature of Shannon Soucie’s death has not yet been disclosed. However, it is clear that she worked with people who held her in very high regard. According to Carla Dean, the head of the hair department for ‘NCIS,’ Soucie was always seen with a smile and wanted the best for everyone. Dean added that the talented and experienced hairstylist was the best haircutter on the team. Some of the actors on the CBS drama also had a lot of positive things to say about Soucie.

Diona Reasonover, who portrays Kasie Hines, expressed her love for Soucie as a person. In the short time that the actress had known her, she felt warmly welcomed by Soucie when she joined the cast in season 15. Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, also acknowledged Soucie’s demise on Twitter. Dietzen has been on the show since the first season and has known Soucie for many years. He said that she was a crew member, a friend, and his softball teammate. He also added, “She was a truly kind person, and I was heartbroken to hear of her recent passing. She will be missed.”

Shannon was a beloved crew member, softball teammate and friend we've worked alongside for many years. She worked in the hair department, and did her job wonderfully. She was a truly kind person, and I was heartbroken to hear of her recent passing. She will be missed.

Soucie’s obituary by the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild revealed more about the person she was. When off work, she loved playing softball and had even participated in several championships. Her love for baseball was common knowledge, as she would discuss the sport on set with the best of sports fanatics. Knowing that the cast and crew of ‘NCIS’ pride themselves in being a family, Shannon Soucie’s passing has affected them more than one can gauge from the title card tribute.

