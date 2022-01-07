What is Alex Warren’s Net Worth?

Alex Warren is a social media personality and co-founder of The Hype House, the well-known conglomeration of Gen Z creators. He rose to prominence thanks to his creative vlogs on YouTube and has now gained over 14 million subscribers on TikTok as well. On the surface, his life may seem perfect, but Alex has had a rough childhood. When he was just nine years old, he lost his father, and the responsibility of raising him fell on his mother, who was herself struggling with alcoholism. His life only got worse from then on, and after his mother evicted him from her house, Alex had nowhere to go.

Homeless and broke, he was forced to sleep in his friends’ car. However, even in the darkest hours of his life, Alex firmly believed that he wanted to be a content creator and continued to upload vlogs on YouTube. His hard work and sincere dedication to his goals ultimately paid off, and now he is a well-known social media star with a massive following. In case you are also intrigued by his story and wonder how much he must have earned over the years, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

How Did Alex Warren Make His Money?

After getting evicted by his mother from his home, Alex’s passion for YouTube was barely diminished, and he doubled down on his goal to become a successful content creator. His commitment was rewarded in the following years as his channel went viral. Since then, he has amassed over 2.6 million subscribers and continues to be very active on the social media platform. However, with the rise of TikTok, Alex decided to upload his creative content on the platform as well and now has over 14 million followers and more than 830 million viewers there as well.

His growth as an influencer eventually helped him become friends with other popular creators, and he ended up co-founding The Hype House. The TikTokers and other social media celebrities rented a Spanish mansion in Los Angeles for the same purpose and immersed themselves into this new environment where they got to create more videos with their friends. The joint venture turned out to be a massive hit as the creators fetched several brand deals, which eventually helped them fund their luxurious lifestyle.

As he became more popular, millions of fans subscribed to his Instagram account as well, where he keeps his followers updated about his personal life. Alex also uploads tons of entertaining reels and videos on the platform, which probably brings him many brand deals. With so many achievements at such a young age, only the sky is the limit for the young YouTuber who is more than eager to continue working on himself and offer his followers better content.

Alex Warren’s Net Worth

Alex has a large subscriber base of 2.5 million on YouTube. He uploaded his first YouTube video was uploaded sometime in October 2018, and his advertisement and brand endorsement revenue based on views, traffic, and other factors is somewhere around $1 million. He has a big following on TikTok as well, where he uploaded over 100 videos last year. With an average income of $4000 per post, his revenue in a single year has been around $400,000. It is noteworthy that he has posted over 1600 videos on the app, but since his early years were obviously not as lucrative as 2021, he has made close to $1.5 million from the platform.

Although Alex has not used Instagram for too many brand endorsements, he has posted a lot of videos and a decent number of reels on his platform. But his revenue based on his activities is probably not more than $150,000. The influencer drives McLaren and lives a luxurious life. With the aforementioned factors in mind, Alex Warren’s net worth is estimated to be around $2.6 million.

