What is Anila Sajja’s Net Worth?

Born in Savannah, Georgia, Anila Sajja is an Indian-American social media personality and blogger. Apart from being an influencer, she is also among the cast of a reality television show titled ‘Married to Medicine’. The show explores the lives of seven women in the Atlanta medical community. It aired on Bravo TV on March 24, 2013, and is set to release Season 8 on March 7, 2021. Anila graduated from Mercer University with a degree in Computer Information Systems and took over the world of cosmetic and fashion industry with a global executive position. Her keen interest and eye for creativity led her to start blogging and she eventually took up the role of a social media fashion influencer.

Anila is married to oculofacial plastic surgeon Dr. Kiran Sajja. She and her husband have been married for 8 years and share two children together. With a new age profession, we know you are eager to know more about her fortune empire and net worth. Here’s everything we know!

How Did Anila Sajja Make Her Money?

Social media has grown than ever over the years and is at its peak now. While there are quite a lot of fish in the sea who has started a career on it, not everyone has been successful like Anila Sajja. She has been turning tables in the fashion industry on social media with a whopping 46.9k followers on Instagram. Anila has gone on to earn fame and fortune as a fashion designer, social media influencer, model and reality TV star.

Anila Sajja also owns her clothing brand ‘PeplumNbubblegum’. “I am a fashion blogger, I shop outfits that inspire me. I tend to go for more things on trend. I like to let all the moms out there know that even though we are moms and life can be super hard we can still have our style. It is a hard life being a mom, especially of two, but it does not mean you have to sacrifice style.” she told in an interview.

Anila Sajja’s Net Worth

While she has not officially revealed her income, we can safely estimate Anila Sajja’s net worth to be close to $3 million. She reportedly earns $10 thousand to $50 thousand per episode for ‘Married with Medicine’.

