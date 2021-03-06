‘Married to Medicine’ AKA ‘Married to Medicine: Atlanta’ is a reality show that follows a group of women from the medical community of Atlanta. While a few of them are doctors themselves, the others are currently married to or were married to doctors. The show packs a heavy dose of drama which can easily take a serious turn, given the profession that underlines it. But mostly, it is about how these ladies manage their social lives, work lives, and their personal lives.

The cast members of the popular reality show do not hold back when it comes to spending their money, be it on family vacations, parties, or luxury items. This makes us wonder, how wealthy are they? We have ranked the cast members of the show according to their net worth. Let’s find out who is the wealthiest of them!

8. Anila Sajja – $1 million

Anila Sajja joined the show in season 8, which makes her the first Indian-American cast member. Along with being a social media influencer, she is a fashion blogger who runs the blog titled Peplum & Bubblegum. Previously, she has worked as a global executive in the corporate sphere of the cosmetic and fashion industry. Anila is the wife of Dr. Kiran Sajja, a successful plastic surgeon.

Not much is known about her wealth. but since she has joined the series, we can estimate that Anila will be richer by $100,000 after the eighth season, in addition to her earnings from her blog and social media engagements. Being a well-to-do plastic surgeon, her husband could be earning close to $800,000 annually if we take into account the salaries of the top 86% of the oculoplastic surgeons in the USA. Therefore, Anila Sajja’s net worth can be estimated at around $1 million.

7. Quad Webb – $1.5 million

Quad Webb is connected to the medical field through her ex-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford, who is a psychiatrist. She worked as a medical sales representative for ten years before starting her own business. Quad now owns Picture Perfect Pup, a luxury canine clothing line. Additionally, she has also been a co-host on the daily talk show ‘Sister Circle.’ Reportedly, the show has been canceled due to low ratings after airing its third season in 2020.

Quad has excellent culinary skills and has published a cookbook called ‘Cooking with Miss Quad Live, Laugh, Love, and Eat.’ Quad Webb’s monthly income is estimated to be around $75,000, which adds to her net worth of $1.5 million.

6. Dr. Jackie Walters – $3 million

Dr. Jacqueline Walters or Jackie is a well-known obstetrician-gynecologist in Atlanta. She is a two-time breast cancer survivor and is the founder of 50 Shades of Pink Foundation. She works at the Atlanta Women’s Health Group and travels across the country to talk about women’s health and wellness. Dr. Jackie has treated high-profile clients such as rapper T.I., Usher, Kandi, and Eva.

The talented professional has been featured in several magazines such as Glamour, People, and Essence. Apart from this, she has also been a part of the talk show ‘Steve’ and the podcast ‘Dr. Jackie’s Point of V.’ In addition, she has authored a book on sexual wellness called ‘The Queen V.’ With a monthly income of about $200,000, Dr. Jackie Walters’ estimated net worth currently stands at $3 million.

5. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe – $3.5 million

Dr. Contessa finished her medical residency at the National Naval Medical Center, following which she became a flight surgeon. During her residency, she learned how to fly planes. Her medical concierge service called Acute Face MD, provides special services to patients. Also known to be adventurous, the doctor-turned entrepreneur decided to diversify her businesses and has started her own restaurant and a real estate venture.

Dr. Contessa believes that prevention is the key to good health. Along with her husband, Dr. Scott Metcalfe, she runs Chastain Integrative Medicine, which helps clients “take control” of their health by suggesting individualized preventive measures for holistic wellbeing. She brings in almost $200,000 on a monthly basis from all her sources of income. Therefore, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s net worth is estimated at approximately $3.5 million.

4. Dr. Simone Whitmore – $3.5 million

Like Dr. Jackie, Dr. Simone Whitmore is also one of the most sought-after obstetrician-gynecologist in Atlanta. She runs her own medical practice called North Perimeter OB/GYN and is often invited to speak at prestigious fora. Dr. Simone is a member of The American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Being a part of this reality show, she earns about $100,000 per year. Her wealth is currently estimated at $3.5 million.

3. Toya Bush-Harris – $4 million

Toya Bush-Harris is a published author and has released a children’s book called ‘SleepyHead Please Go to Bed.’ Her link to the medical community comes from the fact that she used to be a pharmaceutical representative and has worked with several Fortune 500 companies in the past. Toya is married to Dr. Eugene Harris III, an emergency room doctor.

Together they run a concierge medical business. Toya actively takes part in philanthropic projects and volunteers in her community and the local church. She earns almost $100,000 per season for ‘Married to Medicine.’ Currently, Toya Bush-Harris’ net worth is around $4 million.

2. Mariah Huq – $4 million

Mariah Huq is the creator and one of the executive producers of ‘Married to Medicine.’ She has also been an on-and-off cast member for four seasons of the show. Among a wide range of things she does, the businesswoman is a blogger and the COO of the company Jewel and Jem, which sells children’s pajamas and bedding. She also earns a hefty sum from her media company Mariah Media Group, which reportedly generates almost $6 million every year.

Previously, the reality star has worked as a TV host and news producer for a local Tennessee news station. Mariah’s connection to the field of medicine is her husband, Dr. Aydin Huq, who specializes in emergency medicine. The couple launched the Cinnamon Girl Nutrition and Diet Program, which assists in weight loss in a safe and healthy manner. Taking all these factors into consideration, it is not surprising that Mariah Huq’s net worth is approximately $4 million.

1. Dr. Heavenly Kimes – $4 million

Dr. Heavenly Kimes owns a successful dental practice called Smiles by Dr. Heavenly and is a specialist in cosmetic dentistry. She happens to be one of the busiest cast members of the show. The famed dentist is an inspirational speaker, relationship expert, and the owner of Heavenly Beauty Supply. She has co-authored the best-selling book series ‘Wake Up…Live the Life You Love’ and launched an informative guide book called ‘Dr. Heavenly’s Business Prescriptions’ that offers strategies to create wealth.

Dr. Heavenly owns the multi-million-dollar corporation Heavenly Dental Associates, Inc., with more than nine dental practices under its umbrella, of which she has sold seven. The multi-faceted reality TV personality also holds a real estate license and an insurance license. She earns an impressive monthly figure of $300,000, which adds to her current net worth, estimated at $4 million. Therefore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ shares the title of the richest cast member with Toya Bush-Harris and Mariah Huq.

