What is Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s Net Worth?

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe is a flight surgeon and is involved in preventive medicine in addition to owning a medical concierge service called Acute Face MD. She is also among the cast members of ‘Married to Medicine’, which explores the lives of Atlanta’s successful women. Dr. Contessa was born and raised in Kansas City. She is known to be an adventurous person who loves to give everything a shot at least once in life. Growing up she was a debutante, cheerleader and even was crowned as her high school homecoming queen. Her love for exploring it all made her land on the show ‘Married to Medicine’.

Dr. Contessa is married to Walter Scott Metcalfe and has three kids. Aren’t you eager to know how much is her net worth and how she makes her fortune? Well, lucky for you, we know the answers!

How Did Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s Make Her Money?

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe makes her fortune majorly earning from her medical business. After completing her medical residency at the National Naval Medical Center, Dr. Contessa was appointed as a flight surgeon for the National Naval Medical Centre. Over the years, she realized her growing strength, skills and knowledge in business and went on to establish a medical concierge service called Acute Face MD.

Dr. Contessa was invited to the reality TV series, ‘Married to Medicine’ when her popularity increased with the number of successful ventures she had. She joined the show in 2017 in the fifth season. She made appearances in the following two seasons and was a regular cast member for the series’s season 7. Dr. Contessa is now a familiar face on Season 8. She has also been featured in cross-over episodes for ‘Married to Medicine: Los Angeles’. While at it, she diversified her business further. Dr. Contessa owns a restaurant in Atlanta and is also a real estate entrepreneur.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s Net Worth

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s net worth is roughly $3.5 million. She apparently brings in about $100,000 on a monthly basis from all her sources of income.

