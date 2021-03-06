‘Married to Medicine’ is a reality television series that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of women who identify as doctors or are related to them. Created by Mariah Huq, the show chronicles their ups and downs, successes and failures, and life decisions that shape their worlds in Atlanta, the place where they are from.

Over eight seasons, the show has touched a lot of hearts. We see these ladies tackle a hoard of issues as they also try to balance their work and personal lives. In case you’re wondering if the show is actually filmed in Atlanta, we have got you covered. Here’s everything we know about the filming locations for ‘Married to Medicine.’

Married to Medicine Filming Locations

The first season for ‘Married to Medicine’ was shot in September and October 2012, marking the initiation of the series. But do all the seasons actually take place in Atlanta? The answer is yes. The show stays true to the premise of its cast members and their origin. It is primarily shot in Atlanta, with glimpses from locations outside the city every now and then. Let’s dive into more details!

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Married to Medicine’ is filmed in the charming city of Atlanta. Since the cast of the show is settled in Atlanta, it only makes sense for the series to take place in the city, which is famous for its natural environment and cultural heritage. The capital city of Georiga maintains a balance when it comes to its ratio of nature to human-made structures. Apart from its physical properties, Atlanta also houses wonderful healthcare facilities that rank highly in Georgia and others that bear national significance.

A few sites that appear in the series include Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Joy Cafe, Mae’s Bakery & Coffee (now closed), Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Nan Fine Thai Dining, and Pauley’s Crepe Bar. During the filming of season 8, Heavenly and her husband took to the streets of Atlanta, helping to organize Covid-19 testing sites for the community.

Washington, D.C.

The cast crew traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the March on Washington that took place on August 28, 2020. The event marked the 57th anniversary of the historic March, where Martin Luther King Jr. made his highly inspirational and iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. In addition to participating in the March, the cast volunteered as medical advisors at the event, running tests for coronavirus at a mobile testing site in the city presented by America Know Your Status.

Antigua and Barbuda

For the sixth season of the series, the cast visited Tamarind Hills Villas, situated on Antigua’s west coast. The show spent ten days filming there, which covered three episodes on ‘Married to Medicine.’ The team extensively shot in a couple of areas, including Stingray City and beaches, hosting cricket matches and a torch-lit dinner under the stars.

Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism and Investment, said that the opportunity gave them a chance to showcase the best of Antigua and Barbuda to a huge audience in their primary source market. A large audience streamed the spectacular resorts, beaches, and attractions during a time when potential visitors were planning their winter holiday escapes.

Read More: Who is the Richest Married to Medicine Cast Member?