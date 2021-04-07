Dr. Emma Craythorne is a consultant dermatologist, laser surgeon, and reality television star who is best known for the television series ‘Save My Skin.’ She hails from Northern Ireland and spent several years in Edinburgh, Scotland, where she studied surgery and medicine. Emma later moved to England, and at Kings College Hospital, London, she underwent four years of rigorous training in Dermatology. However, her curiosity in her field was far from extinguished, and Emma joined St John’s Institute of Dermatology and did a one-year-long fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Laser surgery.

However, it wasn’t until her appearance on TLC’s reality series ‘Save My Skin’ that she became famous. The series captures Dr. Emma Craythorne treating her patients with several unusual and extreme skin conditions. Her illustrious career in the medical field and now in the television industry has helped her earn a significant fortune. If you are curious to know more about Dr. Emma Craythorne’s career and her net worth, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

How did Dr. Emma Craythorne Make Her Money?

Dr. Emma Craythorne’s four-year specialist training at Kings College Hospital, London, helped her master every facet of dermatology and made her a Consultant Dermatologist. However, her later academic achievements were even more impressive, and Emma now annually performs over 500 complicated Mohs surgery. After completing her training in reflectance confocal microscopy, she was the first physician who ensured the installment of cutting-edge tools in the assessment of skin lesions in the UK.

Thanks to her numerous qualifications in medical science, Emma trains several national and international candidates in Mohs Micrographic Surgery. She is also actively involved in multiple prestigious research projects that are aimed at skin cancer and other skin-related issues. Her expertise in the fields of dermatology has made her famous around the world, and Emma regularly travels to different parts of the world as a keynote speaker. Along with Marie-Louise Daly, she has co-authored the book ‘Pocket Tutor Dermatology,’ and her research continues to get published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

As if success in the field of medical science was not enough, Dr. Emma Craythorne also appears on the health-related reality TV series ‘Save My Skin’ and ‘The Bad Skin Clinic.’ ‘Save My Skin’ is in its second season, and it revolves around Emma performing complicated procedures on her patients with extreme skin conditions. ‘The Bad Skin Clinic’ educates viewers about different skin ailments and their treatment.

Along with the numerous roles that she plays in the medical field, from training fellows in surgery to delivering speeches around the planet and researching skin ailments, Emma now works in the television industry as well. Her impressive achievements as a physician are praiseworthy, and they have also helped her earn a significant sum of money. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at her net worth.

Dr. Emma Craythorn’s Net Worth

Dr. Emma Craythorn net worth is estimated to be around $800,000. Her growing influence in the field of dermatology appears to signal that little is going to change in the coming years, so we can expect to see her reach new heights while her stints on reality TV are also going to make her more famous. Therefore, we can expect her overall fortune to increase exponentially in the coming years.

