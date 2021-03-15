Following Erica and Spencer Shemwell, TLC’s ‘The Blended Bunch’ is a reality series that chronicles the story of a family who most people would consider to be the modern-day, real-life ‘Brady Bunch.’ In this series, with 11 kids between the married couple from their previous relationships, we get an entertaining and intriguing insight into the dynamics of a blended household.

But, we’ll be honest, when we first found out about this particular group, considering their sheer size, the only thing that kept popping up at the back of our minds was how the pair manages to look after everybody. So, we did a bit of digging and found out all that there is to know about their earnings and net worth. And if you’re curious about the same, we’ve got you covered.

How Did The Shemwells Earn Their Money?

Apart from Spencer Shemwell owning his own contracting company, Hive Remodeling, which he rebranded and relocated to Utah after losing his wife Aimee and meeting Erica, the majority of the couple’s money now comes from their profession of being reality stars. After all, Erica is a stay-at-home mother, which we think is reasonable considering how the pair is responsible for raising 11 kids. Erica did run a blog called Moments and Miracles until 2018, which she has now traded in for the Shemwell Bunch blog, but we don’t think it’s a platform that earned her much money.

In 2009, TV producer Terence Michael got candid with E! News to reveal that the reality show families within TLC earn about 10% of their show’s per-episode budget, which is usually between $250,000 and $400,000. Factoring in the inflation of the last decade, this amount must have increased significantly now. However, we also know that if a series is just starting, the fund can vary, especially if producers can’t tell if it’ll be a definite success from the get-go. Thus, while we can’t be sure about how much the Shemwell’s earn to document their lives, keeping the hype for this unprecedented series in mind, we think it’s safe to assume that it’s the standard amount.

After all, even Howard Lee, the President of TLC, had nothing but positive and assured things to say about ‘The Blended Bunch’ when he talked about it in a press release. “Our family series are a cornerstone of programming at TLC and these days, the word family has expanded to mean many things,” he stated. “We are constantly evolving and the Shemwells are a wonderful reflection of the varied families in today’s world.”

Erica and Spencer Shemwell’s Net Worth

Because Spencer seems to be constantly working on his business venture and the couple appears to have a bit of asset-based stability, Erica and Spencer Shemwell’s combined net worth as of 2021, according to our estimates, is $1 million.

Although there has been no confirmation of any future plans, we think that ‘The Blended Family’ will open many doors for the couple to dive into, whether it be in the entertainment industry or otherwise. This, of course, will also increase their overall financial worth.

