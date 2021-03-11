What is Hannah Ware’s Net Worth?

Born on December 8, 1982, Hannah Ware is an English actress who is the daughter of a BBC Panorama reporter, John Ware, and a social worker, Helena. The actress was raised in the South London district of Clapham. Her younger sister, Jessie Ware, is a famous songwriter and singer. Along with Jessie, Hannah studied at the Alleyn’s School in Dulwich. She later enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, where she studied acting.

Hanna had married Jesse Jenkins, the skateboarding star, in 2008. But their marriage did not last long as the couple broke up in only eleven days. Since then, the English actress has kept her romantic relationships away from the public eye. Her career, on the other hand, has been grabbing headlines as she became a sought-after actress who is respected in the industry for her professionalism. Before we talk about her net worth, let’s have a look at her career so far.

How Did Hannah Ware Make Her Money?

In 2010, Hannah made an appearance in the film ‘Cop Out’ where she played the role of a Russian lawyer’s wife. The following year she played the role of Samantha in the drama-film ‘Shame.’ Although these two roles were vital for her, she rose to prominence with the Starz series ‘Boss,’ in which she portrayed Emma Kane, the daughter of Tom Kane, Chicago mayor. Created by Farhad Safinia, the political drama series opened new opportunities for the talented actress who went on to work in several other films.

She starred in ABC’s drama-series ‘Betrayal’ in which she essayed the lead role of Sara Hanley. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after season one. Hannah then appeared as Donna Hawthorne in Spike Lee’s 2013 mystery drama film ‘Oldboy.’ She also got to play the female lead in the movie ‘Hitman: Agent 47,’ opposite Rupert Friend. Although the film was criticized for its performances, script, and visual effects, it did well commercially and grossed over $82 million worldwide.

In 2017, Hannah worked in the drama thriller film ‘Aftermath’ alongside its star-studded cast, which includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martin Donovan, and Scoot McNairy. In 2018, she acted in the spy-thriller film ‘The Angel’ and the television series ‘The First.’ Hannah is currently part of the new Netflix series ‘The One.’ The British girl who once started her career as a dare now has become a very popular actress with several hit films to her name. Hannah Ware’s journey so far has been nothing but inspirational. She has not just made a name for herself in the entertainment industry but also earned a lot of money. So, with further ado, let’s have a look at her net worth.

Hannah Ware’s Net Worth

Hannah Ware’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.9 million. As she continues to work in the world of films and television, we can expect to see her net worth increase in the coming years.

