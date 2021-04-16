What is Harlan Coben’s Net Worth?

Born on January 4, 1962, Harlan Coben is an author who is best known for his Myron Bolitar series of best-selling novels. Although born in Newark, New Jersey, Coben was raised in the township of Livingston. Interestingly, he went to Livingston High School with Chris Christie, the 55th Governor of New Jersey. Coben studied political science at Amherst College in Massachusetts, where he eventually began writing in his senior year. It marked the beginning of his interest in the field, and he went on to become one of the most popular writers in the modern day.

Coben is married to Anne Armstrong-Coben, and they have four children. Anne is a pediatrician, and the couple lives in New Jersey. Coben’s career as an author spans over several decades, in which he has climbed the ladder of success and today stands as one of the few authors who has made millions in royalty from his books. However, before we discuss his net worth, let’s look at his career so far.

How Did Harlan Coben Make His Money?

Although Coben had begun writing in the senior year of his college, after graduating from Amherst College, he worked in the travel industry. It wasn’t until he was 26 years old that he managed to get his first book accepted. Early in his career, Coben began working on the ‘Myron Bolitar’ series, which later earned him global recognition and continues to be quite popular. He also began writing the ‘Mickey Bolitar’ series in 2011 and has several other standalone novels to his name. Today, the author has more than 75 million books in print worldwide, and some of his best-known work includes ‘The Boy from the Woods,’ ‘Fool Me Once,’ and ‘Tell No One.’ Very few people know that his books have now been translated into over 45 languages worldwide. He has authored 31 books so far.

Some of his work has also been used in the entertainment industry. The French thriller movie ‘Tell No One’ is actually based on Coben’s book of the same name. In 2015, his standalone book ‘No Second Chance’ was adapted into a French miniseries followed by ‘Just One Look’ in 2017. Interestingly, the author was also the showrunner and executive producer for both of them. He went on to create the British crime-drama series ‘The Five,’ and the French-British crime drama ‘Safe.’ However, his career in the entertainment industry rose to new heights when he signed a multi-million deal with Netflix in 2018.

Now, the streaming giant is all set to develop 14 of his novels into original series and films. Under this deal, the first title, ‘The Stranger,’ was released on Netflix in January 2020. It was followed by the release of ‘The Woods’ on June 12, 2020, and the Spanish thriller series ‘The Innocent’ in April 2021. The author is also part of all Netflix projects as an executive producer. His long, illustrious career as an author and over the years as a producer has helped him earn a considerable fortune. So without any more speculation, let’s have a look at his net worth.

Harlan Coben’s Net Worth

Harlan Coben’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million. His multi-million dollar deal with Netflix and the royalty from his books are only going to make him richer in coming years. So, it’s safe to assume that Coben’s net worth is likely to inflate in the future.

