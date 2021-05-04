Born in 1997, Jade Cline is a reality television personality who rose to prominence with the popular MTV series ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,’ in which she appeared in 2018. When she was just 19 years old, she gave birth to her first child, Kloie Kenna Austin. Jade shared a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with her boyfriend at the time and Kloie’s father, Sean Austin. After breaking up in 2019, the couple patched up just a year later. However, their relationship did not last long, and they ended up splitting again in April 2021.

Her personal life problems were not only limited to her relationship with her boyfriend. In fact, her rocky relationship with her parents has also been drawing a lot of public attention over the years. Jade was sued over credit card debt in 2019 and her finances took a hit. Being one of the newest cast members on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ she does not get paid as much as her older castmates. But before we get into that, let’s have a look at her career so far.

How Did Jade Cline Make Her Money?

Jade reportedly used to work as a server in Steak n Shake before she became a popular reality television personality. After giving birth to Kloie Kenna Austin in late 2017, Jade luckily got the chance to make her debut in the reality series ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.’ Her unique personality stood out in the show, and the struggles that she has been through made her an ideal contestant for ‘Teen Mom 2.’ She reportedly started working in the series for $5,000 per episode.

Her appearance on ‘Teen Mom 2’ and ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ gave her a lot of exposure to the world of reality television, and her social media influence increased significantly. Being a smart lady, Jade capitalized on her significant public influence and monetized it by opening an Only Fans account where her basic monthly subscription starts at $15 and can go up to $126.

Her financial, legal troubles appear to be a thing of the past now as the reality television star has her own hairstyling business. As a licensed cosmetologist, Jade runs Hair Slayed by Jade on her own, which appears to be doing great. So, in addition to her television career, she also has other sources of income and has reportedly even partnered with companies like Pat Pat Kids. Jade’s career so far has helped her earn a respectable amount of wealth. So, without any more speculation, let’s have a look at it.

Jade Cline’s Net Worth

Jade Cline’s net worth is estimated to be around $250,000. As her business grows and she makes more appearances on television shows, we can expect her overall wealth to increase in the future.

