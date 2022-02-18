What Is John Lurie’s Net Worth?

Musician, actor, and painter John Lurie’s second foray into reality television has gained a significant viewer base. HBO’s ‘Paintings with John’ follows the artist as he paints watercolor and sharpens his skill while chatting freely about life, music, culture, art, and everything he holds dear. Such an impressionable yet intimate talk show is quite rare. Now, with John gradually becoming a household name, many fans must be curious about his current net worth. Well, we come bearing answers!

How did John Lurie Earn His Money?

From a young age, John Lurie knew that he was destined for an incredible career in the entertainment industry. Having discovered his love for music while in high school, John began his journey with harmonica and even performed alongside quite a few famous musicians back in the day. However, he soon began expanding his horizons and took up guitar as well as the saxophone. In 1978, John teamed up with his brother, Evan, and a few other musicians to form The Lounge Lizards, an avant-garde jazz ensemble that got quite popular in the years following.

Around the same time, John made his foray into the film industry and began taking up jobs as a composer, actor, director, and writer. It did not take long for John to earn the recognition he deserved, and he went on to work on notable productions such as ‘Stranger Than Paradise,’ ‘The Last Temptation of Christ,’ ‘Fishing with John,’ and ‘Oz.’ While with the Lounge Lizards, John formed the John Lurie National Orchestra alongside drummer Grant Calvin Weston and percussionist Billy Martin and released the group’s first album, ‘Men With Sticks.’

Subsequently, in 1998, John established his record label, Strange & Beautiful Music, under which The Lounge Lizards released their album ‘Queen of All Ears.’ Unfortunately, the group disbanded in the following year, and John went on to release his first solo album, ‘The Legendary Marvin Pontiac: Greatest Hits,’ basing his work on the fictional character of Marvin Pontian which he created himself.

In the early 2000s, the world witnessed another side of John Lurie as his incredible paintings began gaining popularity. Although John had been painting since the 1970s, the early 2000s saw various art galleries and museums exhibiting his work, thus earning him the credit he rightly deserved. Subsequently, he published two books: ‘Learn To Draw,’ a collection of his black and white drawings, and ‘A Fine Example of Art,’ comprising more than 80 reproductions of his work.

Nevertheless, even while making a name for himself as an artist, John never ignored his first love, and in 2017 released his second music album ‘Marvin Pontiac: The Asylum Tapes.’ Ultimately, in 2021, HBO decided to bring this brilliant personality into the spotlight and signed John on to star in his own reality show, ‘Paintings with John.’

John Lurie’s Net Worth

John Lurie has had quite an illustrious career and is considered a stalwart in several fields. Considering his popularity in the music and filming industry and taking into account the high prices his painting fetch in this current day and age, John Lurie’s present net worth is expected to be around $50 million. However, with his ever-increasing fame, determination to better himself, and a successful reality TV career, we can expect that value to rise exponentially in the years to come.

Read More: Where Does John Lurie Live? Where is Paintings with John Filmed?