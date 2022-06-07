What is Juancho Hernangómez’s Net Worth?

Juancho Hernangómez is a Spanish professional basketball player, currently playing for the NBA franchise Utah Jazz as a power forward. Juancho was born on September 28, 1995, in Madrid, Spain. He started playing competitive basketball around the age of 12 as part of the youth teams of CB Las Rozas. Later, he joined a youth team of Real Madrid and eventually moved to Club Baloncesto Majadahonda. In 2013, he represented Spain in the European U-18 Championship. He was born into a family of current or former basketball players, which includes his father, mother, brother, and sister.

Juancho’s elder brother Willy Hernangómez plays for New Orleans Pelicans and his sister Andrea Hernangómez plays for the Fairfield University Stags. His mother Margarita Geuer Draeger is a one-time FIBA European Champions Cup and four-time Liga Femenina champion. As the basketball player conquers the hearts of the viewers through his acting performance as Bo Cruz in ‘Hustle,’ one must be intrigued to know more about his earnings and net worth. Here’s everything you need to know about the same!

How Did Juancho Hernangómez Make His Money?

Juancho Hernangómez’s professional basketball career began with Estudiantes by signing his first professional contract with the team in 2012. In 2015, he represented Spain in the European U-20 Championship. After an impressive 2015–16 season with Estudiantes, he received ACB Best Young Player Award. In April 2016, Juancho was listed in the international early entry candidates list for the 2016 NBA draft. He got picked by Denver Nuggets and signed his rookie scale contract with the Nuggets. From the start of the 2016-17 season to the end of the 2018-19 season, Juancho reportedly earned $6,230,640 as a Nuggets player.

Juancho represented Spain in the 2017 EuroBasket and 2019 World Cup. During the 2019-20 season, the power forward was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Juancho’s salary for the season was $3,321,030. During the 2020-21 season, his salary was increased to $6,493,000. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in August 2021 after a tumultuous season with the Timberwolves. In the very next month, he got traded to the Boston Celtics. In January 2022, Juancho was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, only to get traded again in the next month to the Utah Jazz, his present team.

According to reports, Juancho’s salary for the 2021-22 season is $6,907,815. He is apparently projected to earn $7,307,130 in the 2022-23 season as well. Juancho’s wage as a cast member of ‘Hustle’ is also part of his earnings. He also oversees a basketball training camp named Campus Hernangómez with his brother Willy and sister Andrea. The basketball player recently bought a property in Asturias, an autonomous community of Spain, for an undisclosed amount. As a professional basketball player, Juancho has earned millions over the years, but what exactly is his net worth? Let’s find out!

Juancho Hernangómez’s Net Worth

Juancho Hernangómez’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Since he is currently continuing his career as a basketball player in NBA, his income is expected to rise in years to come.

