What is Larri Merritt’s Net Worth?

Born on July 22, 1998, Larri Merritt, professionally known as Larray, is a cross-platform social media influencer and singer who rose to prominence for his hilarious content on Vine. Raised in the City of Angels, he struggled with insecurities from a young age, and the internet turned out to be an ideal escape for him. But with time, it ended up becoming Larray’s passion, and Larray dedicated himself entirely to the world of content creation. Luckily, things worked out pretty well for him as he gained a lot of followers on Vine and was one of the most famous teenagers on the platform before it was defunct.

However, despite these unexpected challenges, Larray continued to grow his social media reach on other platforms and is now a well-known influencer. He started dating Brady Potter in 2019, and the couple was together for a few years before reportedly parting ways in September 2021. Since he is such a famous creator, it’s natural for fans to speculate his net worth, but before we get to that, let’s have a look at his career so far.

How Did Larri Merritt Make His Money?

Larray got his first taste of fame on Vine, where he had garnered well over 100,000 followers before the company went out of business, leaving the creators with an uncertain future. But Larray was already quite active on YouTube and had millions of views on some of his videos, so his transition turned out to be very smooth. He mainly focused on vlogs, gaming, and music videos in the following years, and it turned out to be a great decision as his viewership skyrocketed. With almost 8.5 million subscribers on his channel, Larray is one of the most successful YouTubers in the United States.

After Vine was defunct, it paved the way for the rise of another video-focused social networking service- TikTok. As it became a global platform, Larray also started making videos on its app, and just like YouTube, he soon found an audience for his creative content. He now has over 25 million subscribers on the platform, and his fans are only expected to increase in the future. Larray joined The Hype House on January 30, 2020, and has been an indispensable member of the group ever since.

He is also going to be featured in the Netflix reality series on the daily life of members of the group that lives in the Spanish mansion in Los Angeles. Apart from his numerous social media ventures, Larray has his own official clothing brand named girliesexo. He is quite active on Patreon as well, and looking at his massive social media following on other platforms, he probably earns a decent sum of money from there too.

Larri Merritt’s Net Worth

Larri’s income primarily comes from YouTube, where he has been blogging since 2015. He has a total of 8.4 million subscribers on the platform. The earning on the platform depends on a number of factors like views, brand endorsements, subscribers, and traffic’s country of origin. Now, taking all that into consideration, Larray’s yearly income is estimated to be around $2.5 million just from his YouTube channel.

On Instagram, he has over 6.5 million subscribers, but Larray has rarely promoted any brands. He also does not make reels there but has uploaded a decent number of videos, which puts his total income somewhere around $500,000. TikTok is another big source of income for him, where he has posted about 70 videos in 2021 alone. With an average income of almost $4000 per post, puts his total revenue from the platform to be somewhere around $1 million.

Larray’s official clothing brand, girliesxo, appears not to be doing well as the website is no longer available. His YouTube fan following alone rakes him vast sums of money, and coupled with his other social media ventures and brand endorsements, it seems that the influencer is on the road to making millions in the future as well. Larri Merritt’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

