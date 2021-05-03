Leah Messer is a reality television personality, author, and former cheerleader from Elkview, West Virginia. Born on April 24, 1992, to Dawn Spears and Gary Lee Miller, Leah had a tough childhood. She was sexually and physically abused from a young age and endured many other severe personal traumas. Leah later admitted that it was the unforgivable crimes that she faced in her childhood and her father’s drug addiction issues that ended up shaping a lot of her decisions.

However, as a strong and successful woman today, she gives a lot of credit to the adversities she faced early in her life. She is now a proud mother to Adalynn Faith Calvert, Aliannah Hope Simms, and Aleeah Grace Simms and has, over the years, established herself in the entertainment industry. Her childhood tragedies could not manage to stop her from thriving in her career. She has made a decent amount of money for herself, but before we get into that, let’s learn more about her career so far.

How Did Leah Messer Make Her Money?

When Leah Messer was just a teenager, she got pregnant for the first time. She gave birth to twins Aliannah and Aleeah on December 16, 2009, and her pregnancy was chronicled in MTV’s reality series ’16 and Pregnant.’ Corey Simms, her boyfriend at the time, married her in 2010, but the couple soon got divorced. However, with her appearance in ’16 and Pregnant,’ Leah garnered a significant fanbase, and two years after that, she got a regular part in the spin-off series ‘Teen Mom 2.’

Having been featured in almost a hundred episodes of the popular show, Leah continues to be a fan favorite. Her regular television appearances have helped her garner a massive social media following which she uses responsibly to spread awareness about social issues while also keeping her followers updated about her personal life and filming projects. Fans know that Leah is also an author, and she wrote ‘Hope, Grace & Faith,’ a brave and honest memoir in which she delves deeper into her childhood trauma and her career in the television industry.

Interestingly, the reality television star worked as a distributor for LipSense, a non-smudge lipstick line, in 2018. However, it is unclear if she is still working for the company or not. Leah used to share videos of her family on YouTube, but over the years, she has become inactive, and it seems that the reality star no longer has the time to run her channel. Her busy career in the television industry has helped her earn significant overall wealth. So, without any more speculation, let’s learn more about it.

Leah Messer’s Net Worth

Leah Messer’s net worth is estimated to be around $750,000. If we take into account the royalty of her book and the money she earns from her television appearances, it’s safe to say that her net worth is likely to grow in the future.

