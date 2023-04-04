What is Lex Borrero’s Net Worth?

Lex Borrero is a well-known figure in the Latin American music industry who has helped shape the career of some of the most talented singers out there. Thanks to his entrepreneurial skills and eye for talent, he has gained much fame and respect over the years. In an attempt to encourage aspiring artists to explore their talent, Lex took part in Netflix’s ‘The Signing,’ AKA ‘La Firma,’ which only served to make people curious about his professional life and just how much wealth he may have accumulated over the years. Well, let’s explore and shed light on the same!

How Did Lex Borrero Earn His Money?

After graduating from the Berklee College of Music as a student of Entertainment Business, Lex helped establish R8D Music Publishing with the help of BMG Chrysalis. He took up the roles of President and Co-Foudner in April 2010 and is still affiliated with the organization. February 2013 saw Lex partnering up with none other than Jonathan Gordon to establish 1916 MGMT, which was meant to help individuals and groups who wanted to achieve success. The reason behind using 1916 in the organization’s name was because it was the same year in which John D Rockefeller became the world’s first-ever billionaire.

In July 2016, Lex left 1916 MGMT and continued his entrepreneurial ventures. Soon enough, he joined Roc Nation in July 2018 and worked there as the Executive Vice President and Head Of Latin. It wasn’t until January 2019 that Lex took up the role of Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for Neon16, a record label that he helped establish with the help of Tainy. Shortly afterward, he left Roc Nation in July 2019. Neon16 went on to become highly successful.

Due to its excellent performance, Neon16 was declared the Most Innovative Music Company by Fast Company in 2021. Following the success of the record label, Lex joined forces with Tommy Mottola and Range Media Partners in order to create Ntertain. With the Netflix star becoming its CEO in February 2021, the company has continued to thrive with a primary focus on Latin American artists and stories. In fact, Ntertain was highly crucial in the creation of ‘Los Montaner.’ Additionally, Lex is affiliated with OneSix and Canvas and handles Tainy’s management requirements.

Lex Borrero’s Net Worth

To calculate Le Borrero’s net worth, one must keep his various entrepreneurial ventures in mind. Starting off with his position as a record label executive, a person in a similar position earns an average of $100,000 a year. That being said, we must keep in mind that Lex’s work is certainly far above average, which likely means that his income is significantly higher. Additionally, he works as a talent manager, a position that has annual earnings of about $60,000.

Lex is also a producer, and, on average, a person with such a position makes about $75,000. Moreover, the Netflix star is also a business owner and an average entrepreneur who makes around $100,000. However, it is crucial to note that Lex’s earnings are likely far above the average values due to his immense success and fame. Considering these factors, we estimate his net worth to be around $15 million.

