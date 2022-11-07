What is Mandana Bolourchi’s Net Worth?

The ever-growing global lifestyle industry has helped many artists to have their fair share of the limelight and show the world what they are made of. The same can be said for Mandana Bolourchi, one of the most well-known influencers and businesswomen in the world whose diverse background and eye for design have helped her become respected within the industry. She was also seen in the first season of Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ as a customer looking forward to having a new house. Though her time on the reality show was brief, it was enough to make the viewers curious about Mandan’s wealth and lifestyle. Luckily, we are here to answer the same!

How Did Mandana Bolourchi Earn Her Money?

Born in Iran, Mandana spent her childhood in the cities of Tehran in Iran, Dubai in UAE, and Los Angeles in California. Her keen eye for detail prompted her to become more and more interested in the arts. Hence, she started sketching designs for buildings, landscapes, and doll outfits. Mandana even became a concert pianist at the age of 11, though design remained her first passion. Having grown up in different cultures, Mandana was eager to always have a piece of them within her home.

Her love for different cultures and frequent traveling led Mandana on the path of interior design. She started by bringing elegant yet culturally significant decoration pieces from her travel destination and tastefully incorporated them into her house. This prompted Mandan to take up some large-scale design projects and ultimately paved her path to becoming an interior designer. Sometime around 2020, Mandana decided to fully move to Los Angeles and leave Dubai behind.

Given her knack for design, detail, and a healthy lifestyle, Mandan would often be asked by her friends and family about several topics. Soon, she decided to share her way of living and her knowledge about different industries and cultures with the world through the internet. Thanks to her work, Mandana has over 550 thousand followers on Instagram as of writing. Interestingly, Mandana’s life in public is something that goes against everything she was taught as a child.

Having grown up in the Middle-Eastern culture, Mandana disclosed that she was taught to stay away from the public eye. Despite having her own real estate business in the Middle East, she felt like she had to constantly struggle under the shadow of men. While she found solace in philanthropic ventures, she wanted to embrace freedom and make her own identity. This prompted her to move to the USA and start a new business named after her. She has even had the opportunity to partner with brands like Dolce&Gabbana and Harper’s BAZAAR.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mandana and her company would often host large-scale social gatherings. Since the virus hit the world, Mandana has changed her way of working and strives to maintain the safety of her customers. The Iranian woman is also known for investing in the real estate and financial industry and has enjoyed many benefits from the same. Apart from her work as an entrepreneur and an influencer, Mandana is also a part of the modeling industry.

What is Mandana Bolourchi’s Net Worth

To get a sense of Mandana’s wealth, we must pay due attention to her various sources of income. An interior designer of her caliber is likely to earn about $70,000 per year in California. Additionally, an average model in Los Angeles earns about $100,000 annually to her annual income. The same can be said for business owners in the region. Furthermore, a social media influencer with a following as impressive as Mandana’s earns approximately $120,000 more per year. Unfortunately, not much is known about Mandana’s family’s wealth or investment portfolio. However, based on her lifestyle and known sources of wealth, we estimate Mandana Bolourchi’s net worth to be around $5 million.

