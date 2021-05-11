What is Mike Epps’ Net Worth?

Michael Elliot Epps or Mike Epps is a stand-up comedian, film producer, and actor. Born on November 18, 1970, to Mary Reed and Tommie Epps, Mike was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. His comic genius was recognized at a very young age, and he started performing as a teenager. Mike spent some time at the Comedy Act Theater before moving to Atlanta. With the continuous support of his parents, he later ended up establishing himself in the entertainment industry. Mike had married the actress and producer Mechelle McCain in 2006, but the couple divorced in 2017. He then tied the knot with the award-winning television producer Kyra Robinson in 2019.

Mike has been actively involved in the entertainment industry for the last few decades, and it’s not surprising that he has earned a significant sum of money in all these years. But before we get to his net worth, it’s important to have an overview of his career, so let’s jump right in.

How Did Mike Epps Make His Money?

Mike Epps got his big break in the industry when he became a part of HBO’s ‘Def Comedy Jam’ in 1995 and later made an appearance in two broadcasts as well. It marked the beginning of his promising and illustrious comedy career. Just two years later, he made his film debut in Vin Diesel’s drama film ‘Strays’ in which he essayed the role of Mike. However, replacing Chris Tucker in the stoner comedy movie ‘Next Friday’ turned out to be a breakthrough role for the actor as he truly made a mark in the film industry.

Mike went on to star in numerous well-known films like ‘Resident Evil: Extinction,’ ‘Hancock,’ ‘The Hangover,’ ‘Resident Evil: Apocalypse,’ and ‘Fifty Shades of Black.’ However, he never let his career be limited to the film industry only. While working in films, he appeared in television shows as well. The long-list includes ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Ridiculousness,’ ‘Def Comedy Jam,’ and ‘The Boondocks,’ In 2021, he is starring in the comedy series ‘The Upshaws.’ He has also lent his voice to the character Boog in ‘Open Season 2’ and Sonny in the comedy film ‘Dr. Dolittle 2.’

Apart from being an actor and comedian, Michael is also a producer. Some of his production projects include the upcoming series ‘The Upshaws,’ the documentary ‘Napoleon: Life of an Outlaw,’ the romantic comedy film ‘Love Jacked,’ action-comedy ‘Supercon,’ and ‘The Trap.’ He has not only appeared in several music videos, but in 2009, Michael released his first comedy album ‘Funny Bidness: Da Album.’ Since then, he has collaborated on other albums and made a guest appearance in Busta Rhymes’s album. His career so far has been dreamlike, and following his passion, Michael has made a considerable fortune for himself in the process. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at his net worth.

Michael Epps’s Net Worth

Michael Epps’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Since the actor and comedian is now also producing more shows and films, we can expect his overall wealth to increase in the coming years.

