What is Mito Pereira’s Net Worth?

Although Chilean golfer Guillermo “Mito” Pereira Hinke (born 1995) is still relatively new to the world of majors, the truth is there are already high expectations of him owing to his level of skill. After all, he has had what can only be described as an incredible amateur as well as professional career until now — the reason he is one of the most influential athletes across his homeland. So now that a part of his recent journey has even been explored in Netflix’s ‘Full Swing,’ if you wish to learn more about his trajectory, performances, and net worth, we’ve got the details for you.

How Did Mito Pereira Earn His Money?

Mito was admittedly pretty young when he pickup up a golf club for the first time, only to soon fall in love and decide he would pursue it as more than just a casual hobby for as long as possible. It thus comes as no surprise he utterly devoted himself to this craft with the aim of honing his abilities, leading him to be among the top in nearly every event he participated in as a youngster. In fact, he was runner-up at the 2006 Optimist International Junior Golf Championship, won the same tournament in 2008, and was again runner-up at the 2010 Junior Open Championship.

Mito also won the 2013 Chilean Professional Tour’s Abierto Internacional de Las Brisas de Chicureo at 17 before choosing to turn pro in the second half of 2015 following a year of college golf. He was actually attending Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock but left it all behind to focus entirely on his true passion and be the best possible player he could be at every step of the way. The fact he then managed to earn a card for the 2016 PGA Tour Latinoamérica was hence a big deal, just for him to prove his mettle by winning the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC.

As if that’s not enough, Mito earned the top Order of Merit spot during this tournament to become the youngest golfer ever to hold this position prior to finishing the whole Tour/season at #3. He even had two runner-up standings and four placements in the top 10, which means he was able to earn a direct, esteemed promotion to the extensive yet lucrative global 2017 Web.com Tour. The truth is the Chilean did make his major debut in the 2019 US Open upon qualifying but couldn’t make the cut, driving him to turn up the heat and then win bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games.

However, Mito’s entire status in the golfing industry changed during the 2020–21 Korn Ferry Tour as he won three tournaments in quick succession to earn an instant promotion to the PGA Tour. That’s because he is only the 12th player in this developmental tour’s nearly 35-year history to achieve this feat, which is saying a lot — the one before him to do so was Wesley Bryan in 2016. He then went on to finish in a tie for third place at the 2021 Olympic Games, tied for third place at the 2022 PGA Championship, and won one out of three matches during the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Mito Pereira’s Net Worth

Considering the fact golf rules dictate players must make the cut in each tournament they partake in to earn some money for their efforts, Mito has managed to maintain a stable income over the years. In fact, he amassed close to $3 million from the 2021-2022 season, out of which $870,000 was from the PGA Championship itself for finishing third; he did have a chance to win but sadly lost control on the last day. Moreover, the Chilean is seemingly already sitting atop half a million dollars from the 2022-2023 season — a number that is expected to increase significantly as the year passes by. So considering Mito’s sponsorships/brand deals, along with his responsibilities in terms of family, team salaries, etc., his net worth is estimated to be around $8 million as of writing.

Read More: Tony Finau’s Net Worth