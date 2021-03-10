What is Niecy Nash’s Net Worth?

Niecy Nash is an actress, comedian, and television host who is best known for the Style Network show ‘Clean House,’ which won her an Emmy award in 2010. Born on February 23, 1970, Niecy told her grandmother that she wanted to be an actress when she saw Lola Falana on TV one night. She was just five years old back then, but there was some determination in her naivety as she ended up achieving everything she ever wanted.

Niecy was married to Don Nash, a minister, for 13 years before the couple got divorced in 2007. She later married Jay Tucker in 2011, but they separated a few years later in 2020. On August 31, 2020, Niecy publicly announced that she was bisexual and has married Jessica Betts. Over the years, Niecy has had an illustrious career and has worked hard to amass an enormous fortune. Before we look at her net worth, let’s try to take a look at a detailed overview of how she made her money.

How Did Niecy Nash Make Her Money?

Niecy Nash’s burning desire to become an actress one day transmuted into reality when she made her debut with the movie ‘Boys on the Side’ in 1995. She then worked on a number of television shows which include ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,’ ‘NYPD Blue,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ and ‘Reba,’ among others. However, the actress truly rose to prominence with the comedy series ‘Reno 911!,’ in which she appeared as Deputy Raineesha Williams. The Style Network show ‘Clean House,’ which she hosted for a few years, was another huge hit and won her an Emmy in 2010.

Niecy’s fame opened new opportunities for her, and she was soon working on films like ‘The Proposal,’ ‘G-Force,’ ‘Trust Me,’ ‘Walk of Shame,’ ‘Downsizing,’ and ‘Uncorked,’ among many others. For portraying Richie Jean Jackson in the 2014 historical drama film ‘Selma,’ she was praised highly by the critics. Apart from her numerous film roles, Niecy has been part of several television shows like ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘When They See Us,’ ‘Claws,’ ‘Getting On,’ ‘The Soul Man,’ ‘Scream Queens,’ and many others. Her work as a voice actress is also quite extensive as she has lent her voice for various animated shows and films.

Apart from her career as an actress, Niecy is a comedian who loves to make her audience laugh. The multi-talented actress is also an author, and she wrote a book named ‘It’s Hard to Fight Naked’ in which she provides relationship advice to the readers. Niecy’s long career in the world of cinema and television shows has helped her earn a lot of money. So, without wasting more time, let’s have a look at her net worth.

Niecy Nash’s Net Worth

Niecy Nash’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. She is still quite active in television shows and movies, which is good news for her fans, who must be expecting to see her in more upcoming films and TV shows. Her successful career is likely to bring her even more wealth in the coming years as her net worth is expected to inflate.

