What is Peter Cornell’s Net Worth?

Peter Cornell is a retired professional Basketball player, realtor, and occasional actor who is best known for his impressive basketball career and featuring in Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset.’ He was born on June 1, 1976, in San Francisco, California, to a prominent real estate family and brought up in the small town of Piedmont in the San Francisco Bay Area. After graduating from the Piedmont High School in 1994, he got into Loyola Marymount University with a full basketball scholarship, thanks to his prowess in the sport.

As for Peter’s love life, he might be single as of now but he used to date his co-stars in ‘Selling Sunset’ Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn. However, he reportedly shares a house with her ex Emma Hernan in Los Angeles while they continue to brush off rumors about them being still together. In case you are curious to know how Peter Cornell made his fortune and how much he is worth, you might be interested in what we have to share!

How Did Peter Cornell Make His Money?

After impressive performances for his college basketball team, Peter took his talents to professional heights after graduating in 1998. He played for more than 30 teams in the NBA, including the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a large number of minor leagues (around 15 leagues) in seven different countries, comprising China and Japan. Peter’s professional basketball career lasted for about 12 years as he retired in 2011, following which he donned the robe of an agent and dealt with the contracts of several prominent NBA players.

By being involved in NBA for more than a decade as a player and an agent, Peter undoubtedly gained immense popularity and income. Even after retiring as a basketball player, he was still connected to his passion for real estate, allowing him to continue the legacy of his real estate family in the Bay Area by establishing Highlander Ventures. It is a real estate investment LLC whose primary focus is to acquire different properties throughout LA and optimize each of them for resale and leasing.

Following the success of this venture, Peter’s versatility and experience in marketing and negotiating were in high demand. So, his multifaceted skill set along with his expertise in the field landed him a job at The Oppenheim Group in 2015. After more than six years of working at the firm, he is currently a realtor and the Director of the Sports & Entertainment Division at the real-estate company.

Over the course of his successful real estate career, Peter has gained attention from the media for the right reasons. For instance, he has featured in reality series such as ‘Million Dollar Listing’ and ‘Selling Sunset’ and various publications, including The Los Angeles Times. Just like most of the realtors at The Oppenheim Group, he also works with celebrity clients from time to time. Peter has worked with the NBA player Kris Humphries to buy and sell his Beverly Hills pad in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Apart from Basketball and real estate, acting is another one of Peter’s strong suits. Fans of Peter’s acting skills may recognize him as Vakidis in Kent Alterman’s 2008 directorial ‘Semi-Pro.’ Since then, he has also made appearances in other projects, such as ‘Million Dollar Listing’ and most recently in ‘Selling Sunset.’ So, all these ventures, as a former basketball player, NBA player agent, realtor, and actor, have allowed Peter to earn millions of dollars through the years.

Peter Cornell’s Net Worth

Peter Cornell’s net worth is estimated to be over $2 million. Since the success of ‘Selling Sunset,’ he has gained a lot more prominence as an actor and realtor, which is bound to impact his value and income positively. Moreover, he is listed as one of the buyers of a house in West Hollywood, California that he and Emma Hernan have been sharing since 2017. Reportedly, they bought the property as an investment, and it boasts a market value of around $3 million.

Read More: Where Is Selling Sunset Filmed?