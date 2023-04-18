What is Ramit Sethi’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘How To Get Rich’ follows bestselling author Ramit Sethi as he goes around the United States, giving financial advice to people from all walks of life who are struggling to spend their money effectively. He goes through each person’s debts, expenditures, and checking account balances before giving them advice on how to best spend their wealth. Moreover, Ramit also believes that each person should design their own rich life in which they spend on the things they love while cutting down on unnecessary expenses. While Ramit has an incredible reputation in the financial sector, fans are naturally curious about his own net worth. Well, Let’s find out, shall we?

How Did Ramit Sethi Earn His Money?

Readers will be intrigued to know that Ramit Sethi did not come from an extremely wealthy background. Instead, he belonged to a close-knit middle-class family, which helped him understand the value of hard-earned money from a young age. Incidentally, Ramit was pretty passionate about technology and psychology while in school and was determined to pursue the same subjects in college. However, universities like Stanford demanded hefty fees, which were almost impossible for him to pay. That was when he began his extensive research and devised a system that allowed him to apply to over 60 scholarships within a short time. As a result, he was able to obtain enough money that helped get him through his undergrad and grad programs at Stanford University. However, Ramit still had plenty to learn about proper financial management, and he even lost a significant part of his first scholarship check by investing it in the stock market. Yet, this failure pushed him to learn more, and he soon realized that managing finances isn’t as confusing as most people make it out to be.

Although Ramit interned with Seth Godin Enterprises while at university, he joined AuctionDrop as a Viral Marketing Architect after his graduation in 2004. Later, he went on to become a Consultant with Storm Ventures in July 2005 before taking on the same position at Omidyar Network. In the meantime, Ramit also worked as a Director of Special Projects at the Stanford Persuasive Technology Lab from 2001 to 2006. Additionally, in July 2005, Ramit co-founded PBwiki and even functioned as the organization’s VP of Marketing till January 2009.

Although Ramit has had an impressive professional career to date, he earns most of his money from his website as well as his work as a bestselling author. The financial advisor started his own website, I Will Teach You How to Get Rich, while he was still studying at Stanford. Although the site was initially targeted toward students trying to manage their finances better, it began gaining traction gradually and gets over 1,000,000 readers in a single month as of the present. Moreover, apart from the blog, one can also join various programs on the site, which are geared to help readers restructure their finances.

On the other hand, even though Ramit Sethi co-authored the book ‘Recruit or Die,’ in 2007, he gained international fame when he became the New York Times Bestselling Author for his 2009 book ‘I Will Teach You to Be Rich.’ Additionally, Ramit authored ‘Your Move: The Underdog’s Guide to Building Your Business,’ published in 2017, and ‘I Will Teach You to Be Rich: The Journal,’ which was published in 2022. Besides, readers would be surprised to know that Ramit’s popularity and experience in finance helped him get featured in several publications, including, The New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

At present, Ramit is married to Cassandra Sethi, who is a highly successful entrepreneur in her own right, as she owns and operates the New York City-based styling service Next Level Wardrobe. While the happy couple currently resides together in New York City, New York, Ramit’s Netflix venture also contributes handsomely to his total net worth.

Ramit Sethi’s Net Worth

Considering Ramit’s avenues of income coupled with his assets, we believe he has a current net worth of around $25 million. However, his reputation as a financial advisor, along with his emerging career as a reality star, will make that figure increase in the near future.

