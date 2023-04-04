What is Rauw Alejandro’s Net Worth?

There are very few musicians in the world who enjoy fame as widespread as Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, who is more popularly known as Rauw Alejandro. Having made an awe-inspiring entry into the world of music, the singer became beloved within a very short period of time and has been awarded numerous times for his various accomplishments. His passion and skill also made him a great judge/slash mentor in Netflix’s ‘The Signing,’ AKA ‘La Firma.’ With such an impressive music career, it is no wonder that people are eager to know just how rich the musician is. Well, we are here to share what we know about the same!

How Did Rauw Alejandro Earn His Money?

Rauw was born on January 10, 1993, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Growing up, the artist had a strong connection to music, owing to the fact that his father, Raúl Ocasio, was a guitarist, and his mother, María Nelly Ruiz, worked as a backing vocalist. This meant that he grew up listening to icons like Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Chris Brown. Having grown up in Puerto Rico as well as the mainland USA, he became a fan of the R&B and dancehall genres.

During his school years and his time at the University of Puerto Rico, Rauw was a soccer player with dreams of making it big in the field. However, his athletic career was put on hold after an injury at the age of 20. He did try to be a part of the Premier Development League (PDL) but was unfortunately not able to claim a spot. This prompted the Puerto Rican artist to find an escape by creating his own music, which he started to put on SoundCloud in 2014.

In 2016, Rauw released his first-ever mixtape called “Punto de Equilibrio,” and in the January of the following year, he started to work with Duars Entertainment. Interestingly, one of the biggest reasons behind Rauw’s rise to fame was his 2018 appearance in “Los Próximos,” a series meant to help rising Latin musicians. This opportunity boosted Rauw’s career and helped him in getting noticed by some of the biggest names within the music industry.

Over the years, Rauw has given the world some fantastic songs that one cannot help but be captivated by. His first ever single as a lead artist was “Toda,” which was released in December 2017. It wasn’t until November 2020 that he released his first-ever album called “Afrodisíaco.” Some of his most famous songs that topped music charts in various countries include “Todo de Ti” and “Tattoo.” Known as the King of Modern Reggaeton, he has also had the opportunity to work alongside icons like Shakira and Selena Gomez. For his work, Rauw has been given numerous awards, including the 2021 Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Fusion/Performance, followed by the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Rauw Alejandro’s Net Worth

With over a billion streams on just Spotify, there is no doubt about just how popular Rauw truly is. Even his Instagram page has over 16 million followers, and an influencer of his size would make about $100,000 for every single post. Additionally, the artist is known for going around the world on tour. In 2023 itself, he has a jam-packed schedule, with tickets for USA shows ranging from about $30 to $65 based on the location. Considering these factors, we estimate Rauw Alejandros’ net worth to be about $35 million.

Read More: What is Lex Borrero’s Net Worth?