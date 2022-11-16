What is Sara Jane Ho’s Net Worth?

As an international teacher of etiquette, Sara Jane Ho is well-known all over the world. As one of the top professionals within her industry, Sara’s tutelage is sought out by many who hope to learn more about the finer side of life and discover the best version of themselves. Recently, Sara starred in her own Netflix series called ‘Mind Your Manners,’ which tells the transformation stories of several of her clients. Given Sara’s skills as a teacher and her role as a businesswoman, the public is curious about the etiquette expert’s professional life and how much money she has earned over the years. Well, we are here to explore the same!

How Did Sara Jane Ho Earn Her Money?

Sara Jane Ho grew up in Hong Kong, China, with a loving family. Her primary and secondary education was completed at Peak School and German Swiss International School. In September 2000, Sara became a student at Phillips Exeter Academy and completed her high school studies at the institute in May 2003. To further pursue her education, Sara enrolled at Georgetown University in Washington DC, where she studied English, Government, and German. Her hard work and determination allowed Sara to obtain her Bachelor of Arts degree with flying colors.

In order to further broaden her horizons, Sara became a student at Harvard Business School in 2010 and graduated with her MBA in 2012. Initially, Sara took up the position of Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst for Perella Weinberg Partners. However, sometime before 2013, Sara became a student at Institut Villa Pierrefeu, a Swiss finishing school in Glion, Switzerland. Prior to this, she had also worked for an NGO in China. In 2013, Sara moved to Beijing, China, and established Institute Sarita, China’s first finishing school. Given the success of her institute in the Chinese capital, Sara opened another school in Shanghai, China, in 2015.

Given her experience with western and eastern cultures, Sara aims to bridge the gap between them and provide her students with the knowledge they need in order to shine in the age of globalization. In 2016, Sara also published her book ‘Finishing Touch: Good Manners for the Debutante.’ Interestingly, ‘Mind Your Manners’ is not Sara’s first experience in the television industry as she started working as the host of ‘The Sara Show’ on Beijing Television/Tencent Video in 2019. The etiquette trainer also has a show on her Youtube channel called ‘The Sara Jane Ho Show.’

Over the years, Sara has been given numerous awards for the growth of her business. In 2013, she was part of the Forbes list of Future Women in the Mix in Asia: 12 to Watch. The publication also featured Sara in their 2015 list of Forbes 30 Under 30. In the same year, the etiquette teacher was among the BBC 100 Women. The year prior to that, Sara’s school, Institute Sarita, was among the World’s Most Innovative 50 Companies, according to Fast Company magazine. The reality TV star also holds the position of Global Shaper for the World Economic Forum and is apparently a member of Georgetown University’s College Board.

Sara Jane Ho’s Net Worth

To get an estimate of Sara’s wealth, we must account for her various sources of income. The businesswoman has two successful businesses in the cities of Beijing and Shanghai. Considering the success of her work and how much an average business owner might earn in these two cities, her income from this sure to be nothing short of impressive. Additionally, Sara works as a TV host in Beijing and is a successful author whose book is beloved by many. Considering all of these factors and her latest Netflix show, we estimate Sara Jane Ho’s net worth to be $30 million.

