What is Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante’s Net Worth?

Born in Harris County, Texas, on May 16, 1980, Brandi Passante is a reality TV star and storage hunter who is best known for the reality show ‘Storage Wars.’ When she was just a teenager, Brandi moved to Orange County, California, where she met Jarrod Schulz while working for a carpet cleaning company. They soon fell in love with each other and had two children – Cameron and Payton. The couple stayed together for about two decades before they split up in 2018.

In the meantime, Brandi made a name for herself in the television industry and gained a significant social media following, keeping her fans updated about her future endeavors and sharing pictures with her friends and family. Her recurring appearances on different television shows have helped her amass a good amount of wealth. But before we tell you her net worth, let’s look at Brandi’s career so far.

How Did Brandi Passante Make Her Money?

Brandi was working for a carpet cleaning company when she met Jarrod, the future father of her two children. So, when Jarrod began his storage auction and thrift store business, she too joined in the endeavor. Together, the couple opened the Now and Then Second Hand Store. In 2013, they opened their second store in Long Beach, California, but unfortunately, the second store closed permanently in 2014. The original store in Orange County shut down in 2016. Brandi and Jarrod joined the cast of ‘Storage Wars’ in 2010.

Along with Jarrod, she immediately became a fan favorite because of her comical conversations with her partner. Brandi has so far appeared in over 250 episodes of the reality series, and she had been a core cast member of ‘Storage Wars’ for over a decade now. She has also starred in the A&E Network’s spin-off series ‘Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job,’ which gives fans a glimpse of the couple’s life away from ‘Storage Wars.’

Although after having their kids, the two were going to marry each other, with the proposal to other arrangements being documented in ‘Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job,’ the couple never really got married. Owing to her growing popularity, Brandi also appeared on the popular talk show ‘Rachael Ray’ in 2013. Brandi has managed to stay away from controversies on the reality TV circuit, but in 2013, she ended up suing Hunter Moore, a porn provocateur. His website had uploaded a fabricated video of Brandi’s lookalike, causing her to seek $2.5 million in damages. She was paid a sum of $750, and the website was shut down.

Women's Own Worth Giving Out Holiday Gift Cards to Those Impacted by Violent Crime https://t.co/cLeDeA3rAW — Brandi Passante (@Brandipassante) December 17, 2020

Brandi remained dignified and determined throughout her ordeal and afterward set an example for others by raising money for Women’s Own Worth, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence. Brandi’s years of experience in the auctioning world and recurring appearances on reality television shows have helped her earn a significant amount of money. So, without any more speculation, let’s have a look at her net worth.

Brandi Passante’s Net Worth

Brandi Passante’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Since she is still active in the television industry, we can expect her net worth to increase in the upcoming years.

