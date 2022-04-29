What is the Langmore Curse in Ozark?

‘Ozark’ follows the Byrde family as they build an intricate web of crime and power in the midwest. Having arrived in the Ozarks from Chicago, Marty and Wendy Byrde follow a convoluted, crime fuelled route to becoming one of the most influential families in the area. Predictably, the locals are not always happy to see the outsiders taking control of their localities.

Ruth hails from one of the oldest families in the area. The Langmores have a chequered history and are widely known for their criminal ways. There is also the mention of the “Langmore Curse,” which multiple members of the family seem to believe in. But what really is the curse of the Langmores? Here’s what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What is the Langmore Curse?

The “curse” is mentioned on multiple occasions by Ruth’s uncle Russ and her father, Cade. The two refer to the curse to reinforce that a life of petty crime and run-ins with the law is the only kind of existence they are destined to have. Ruth tries the hardest to break the curse and not follow in her father’s footsteps, which is why she initially joins Marty. She is repulsed by petty crime and perpetually looks for more ambitious projects that are also often criminal.

Therefore, the curse of the Langmores initially hints that no one in the family will amount to anything. However, there is also a darker aspect to it. Wyatt Langmore writes about the curse in the gritty essay that gets him into university. In the essay, he talks about how his upbringing, surrounded by crime, is very different from most others. He also says the darkly prescient words that come devastatingly true in subsequent seasons. In his essay, Wyatt writes — “You see, I’m a cursed Langmore, long inured to violence and death. ‘Taken too soon?’ people ask me of an untimely death. And in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough.”

As we watch the Langmores die one by one, combined with Wyatt’s essay, it begins to appear that the Langmore curse actually refers to the members of the family meeting dark and violent fates. By the time season 4 part 2 opens, Ruth has lost her entire family with the exception of Wyatt’s younger brother, Three. Despite being the least inclined to criminal ways, Wyatt also meets a violent end when he is shot by Javi. Ultimately, one of the show’s shocking closing moments sees Ruth herself meet a tragic end when she is shot by Camila, the new Navarro cartel boss (and Javi’s mother). The Langmore curse finally seems to catch up to her as well.

Thus, the Langmore curse forms a dark theme in ‘Ozark’ that extends across seasons. Despite its multiple mentions, it is never specifically acknowledged whenever a Langmore dies. In a way, the curse is a metaphor for crime and how the violence catches up with everyone involved, sooner or later. Since Three leaves the Langmore trailer park and goes to college, seemingly leaving his family’s legacy of crime behind, there is a chance that he beats the curse.

Read More: Is Nelson Dead or Alive? Who Shoots Him in Ozark?