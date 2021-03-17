What is William “Rick” Singer’s Net Worth?

William “Rick” Singer is a coach, admission counselor, and the accused mastermind behind the college admission scandal that rocked America in 2019. Born in 1960 in Santa Monica, California, Rick grew up in Lincolnwood, a suburb in Chicago. He had an unstable childhood since his parents had a short marriage, and he was purportedly selling alcohol to minors when he was just 12 years old. His mother remarried when he was eight, while Rick’s father started a new family as well. His stepbrother later played a crucial role in one of his business ventures.

Rick studied at the Niles West High School and then attended Brookhaven College in Dallas. He went on to study at three colleges before he ultimately graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio, majoring in Physical Education and English. Unfortunately, his father passed away in 1983 at the age of 48 and was not around when his son graduated. Rick’s decades-long career in admission consultation and the scandals that followed helped him earn a hefty sum of money. Before we get to that, let’s take a look at his career so far.

How Did William “Rick” Singer Make His Money?

After graduating from Trinity University, Rick started working as an assistant basketball coach in MacArthur High School, San Antonio. In 1987, after one year at MacArthur, he was fired from his job and decided to move to California, where he took jobs as a high school and college basketball coach. His career as a coach was not monetarily rewarding, and in 1992, he started Future Stars College and Career Counseling. It was Rick’s first college-consulting business, and he later established The CollegeSource in 2004.

Just a few years later, he moved to Newport Beach, California, where he lived a lavish lifestyle in the wealthy community. In 2007, he founded the Edge College & Career Network, which is also known as The Key. It is described as a “Private Life Coaching and College Counseling Company.” In 2012, Rick created The Key Worldwide Foundation, a non-profit organization that later helped him funnel millions of dollars to bribe administrators and coaches to get his clients’ children admitted to prestigious colleges in America. Interestingly, his NGO got a tax-exemption from the IRS, but all the donated money was used as a bribe.

One of his clever schemes also included illegal SAT and ACT test-fixing for which parents allegedly paid between $15,000 to $75,000 to change the test scores of their children. According to some estimates, Rick was purportedly paid somewhere around $25 million to facilitate admissions in the most-reputed colleges in the U.S.

When the scam broke out, it shocked America, and Rick Singer pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, racketeering conspiracy, along with other similar charges. Since then, parents involved in the scam have also pleaded guilty to the charge levied against them, and Rick now faces a $1.25 million fine and a potential sentence of 65 years in prison.

Published by the Key Worldwide Foundation, William “Rick” Singer also wrote two self-help college admission books, namely, ‘Getting In: Gaining Admission to Your College of Choice’ and ‘Getting In Personal Brands: A Personal Brand Is Essential to Gaining Admission to the College of Your Choice.’ His career in the admission counseling business and the college scandal scheme helped him earn a vast fortune. So, without waiting anymore, let’s have a look at his net worth.

William “Rick” Singer’s Net Worth

William “Rick” Singer’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 million. He used to work from his $2.6 million California mansion. But he is now fighting multiple court cases and faces up to 65 years in prison along with a heavy fine that exceeds $1 million. So, we can assume that his net worth is likely to decline in the coming years.

