TLC loves to put the spotlight on unique family dynamics and relationships through their offerings of reality shows. The Busbys have been a part of the TLC family since 2016, and the fans have seen Adam and Danielle Busby’s six beautiful daughters grow into unique young women. They are parents to Blayke Louise and the quintuplets Hazel Grace, Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate. While the heart-warming series takes us along the various adventures of the family, season 8 highlights Danielle’s mysterious health condition. If you are wondering what has happened to the mother of six, we are here to update you with everything we know!

What Is Wrong with Danielle From OutDaughtered?

In November 2020, Danielle was rushed to the emergency room with complaints of “alarming sensations in her arms and legs.” Since then, she has been under consultation with different doctors as they ran tests to figure out the underlying root cause. Danielle opened up about how she felt while she was going through the health episode. She thought she was having a heart attack, as she felt unbearable pain in her arm. After a few months in January 2021, Adam Busby updated the fans that his wife was undergoing some “invasive” tests as the doctors are still trying to chart out a direction vis-à-vis her treatment. Danielle has primarily been in consultation with a cardiologist and a rheumatologist.

Unfortunately, Danielle’s pains have gotten worse over the months. The mother of six admitted that she often lives with migraine and neck pain that pretty much last all day. Additionally, her arms feel tingly, but the scariest symptom is heart palpitations. In the ninth episode of season 8, the Busby couple learns that Danielle may have an atrial septal defect, that is, a hole in the heart. She also had to go through a test called a transesophageal echo. Danielle was worried that she might have to undergo heart surgery if the results don’t look good. Much to her relief, she later learned that surgery was not required. However, she would have to continue taking several diagnostic tests since the symptoms persist and they still do not have answers.

In an interview in March 2021, Danielle said that she suspects an autoimmune disease could be the underlying factor. Therefore, she is doing everything she can to aid her recovery by eating healthy and taking care of her mental health. Her biggest motivation to get through the whole ordeal is her family. She wants to ensure that Adam and their daughters do not have to worry about her. Danielle’s health condition is also the reason why she is not seen driving in the recent episodes. This also brings up the question: why does Danielle usually drive?

Why Does Danielle Always Drive?

The fans are used to seeing Danielle behind the steering wheel, but due to her current health status, it seems that she does not feel comfortable doing that anymore. Danielle usually drives because she has motion sickness, which got more pronounced after giving birth to the quintuplets. Driving helps her manage the motion sickness.

In July 2020, Danielle shared on Instagram that she is on medication for motion sickness, which has proven extremely helpful. However, she is comfortable sitting in the passenger seat when driving to nearby places.

