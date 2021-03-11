In the last episode of ‘Riverdale’ season 5, the fog of mystery gets thicker. We not only learn that there is a shocking number of women who have gone missing, but there is also the case of the alleged alien skeleton. Archie and Veronica do their best to revive Riverdale, and Cheryl deals with problems of her own. More on this later, but first, let us prepare you for what is to come in the eighth episode of season 5!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 8 is set to release on March 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The fifth season comprises 19 episodes, with a new episode releasing every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the eighth episode of season 5 on The CW if you tune in at the date and time mentioned above. Additionally, you can also catch the episode on The CW’s website and The CW app on the following day. If you do not have a cable subscription, you can watch the latest episode on DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. For Netflix users outside the USA, the new episode will be available on the streaming platform within 24 hours of its release. However, the USA subscribers of Netflix will have to wait for the entire season to finish airing on The CW. Individual episodes, or the entire season can be purchased on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘Riverdale’ season 5 is titled ‘Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock & Key.’ In this episode, a big announcement will force everyone to take another look at their life, while several relationships may be shaken up. Kevin and Fangs will make an important decision about their future together. Cheryl will find out something surprising about Toni, and she is determined to set a risky plan in motion. Jughead will try to make sense of the strange things he has learned, which points to some other-worldly presence. We will also know whether the Riverdale mystery involves real aliens or not. Here is a promo that gives a glimpse of what is to come in the upcoming episode!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 7 Recap

In the episode titled ‘Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky,’ Riverdale’s need for a fire department becomes more urgent than ever, and Archie takes up the task after he is personally affected. He teams up with the students in ROTC and Eric Jackson, Archie’s friend from the Army. Jackson also becomes the commander of the town’s new fire department. Finally, Kevin, Fangs, and the former Chief also join in.

Betty, Alice, and Kevin come across a body in the swamp, and it turns out that it is not Polly. Betty’s boyfriend in the FBI, Glen, warns her about the Trash Bag Killer being on the loose. By the end of the episode, the Coopers learn that there are as many as 21 missing women. Elsewhere, Jughead comes across what Nana Rose believes to be an alien corpse. After a close encounter of his own, Jughead is more intrigued with the alien mystery.

Veronica comes up with a new currency called “River Dollars” to support local businesses. However, the plan soon goes downhill when her students print too many bills, hence devaluing the currency. Cheryl has finally stepped out of Thornhill and back into the cheerleading scene. After a dance battle that fails to deliver a decision, Cheryl and Toni decide to take shared responsibility for the Vixens. However, we come to know that Cheryl may not be ready to share her throne. To add to this, the truth about her forged painting is out, and Minerva Marble threatens to call the authorities.

