What Was Chuck Blazer’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Surprisingly, Charles Gordon Blazer, aka Chuck Blazer, never had any experience playing soccer but was known worldwide as an efficient American soccer administrator who was also responsible for co-founding the American Soccer League. Chuck’s rise through the ranks of soccer administration was nothing short of extraordinary, and he served in prestigious roles like the General Secretary of CONCACAF and a FIFA Executive Committee member. However, Netflix’s ‘FIFA Uncovered’ shows how with the FBI probing FIFA for internal corruption, Chuck got caught up in the investigation and came under the limelight. While Chuck had a long career and passed away in July 2017, we decided to jump in and find out his net worth at the time of his death.

How Did Chuck Blazer Earn His Money?

Born and brought up in the borough of Queens in New York City, Chuck was interested in accountancy and business from a young age. Hence, after graduating high school, he earned a degree in accountancy from New York University before entering the Stern School of Business with a plan to complete his MBA. However, circumstances forced Chuck to drop out of the MBA program and try his hand at marketing and promotion to earn a living. Since marketing and business came naturally to him, Chuck shone in his new role and made quite a name for himself, selling smiley buttons throughout the early 1970s.

By that time, Chuck was already married, and once his son took up an interest in soccer, he realized that the sport had incredible business potential. Although Chuck went on to coach several youth soccer teams, including the one his son played in, he was always on the lookout for opportunities to get into administration. Eventually, his dream came true when he entered the Eastern New York State Soccer Association as an administrator and earned a lot of popularity through his work.

Reports state that in 1984, Chuck ran a successful campaign and was elected as the executive vice president of the United States Soccer Federation after promising to uplift the country’s team in international competition. True to his word, Chuck made it possible for the U.S. men’s national team to play several international matches, which gave them the exposure they deserved. Additionally, Chuck helped the United States win the bid for hosting the 1994 World Cup and established the U.S. women’s soccer team. While his term as the executive vice president ended in 1986, Chuck went on to form the American Soccer League in 1988 and was hopeful of making it a massive success. Still, as fate would have it, Chuck had a fallout with the other co-founders and left in early 1989 only to become the president of the Miami Sharks, a position that lasted till May 1989.

Being an executive member of the United States Soccer Federation allowed Chuck to become a board member of CONCACAF, which is when he got acquainted with Jack Warner. Chuck knew that Jack wanted to be president of CONCACAF and viewed this as his ticket to the top. He soon became Jack Warner’s right-hand man, and once Jack won the election to become president, he appointed Chuck as CONCACAF’s general secretary in 1990. In 1996, six years after taking up the role of CONCACAF’s general secretary, Chuck was made a member of the FIFA Executive Committee, and although he left his CONCACAF post after 2011, Jack remained in FIFA’s executive committee till 2013.

Chuck Blazer’s Net Worth

Chuck Blazer had a seemingly illustrious career as a soccer administrator and reached the inner circles of topmost organizations like CONCACAF and FIFA. However, once the FBI began looking into FIFA after allegations of internal corruption, Chuck’s career came to a standstill. In 2013, he was charged with committing fraud while working at CONCACAF, and in the same year, Chuck was elected off FIFA’s executive committee by Sunil Gulati. The fraud accusation negatively affected his total net worth, and reports soon stated that Chuck was working with authorities as an informant. Ultimately, Chuck was found guilty of wire fraud, income tax evasion, racketeering, as well as money laundering, and the courts ordered him to pay $1.9 million in restitution fees. Moreover, as an added penalty, FIFA banned him from the organization for a lifetime. Hence, even though Chuck had earned millions during his time as a football administrator, taking his restitution fines and the fraud convictions into consideration, we believe that he had an approximate net worth of a little less than $1 million at the time of his death in 2017.

Read More: What Was Joao Havelange’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?