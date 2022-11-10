What Was Joao Havelange’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

One of the most influential figures in soccer, Joao Havelange, served as the seventh president of FIFA and was responsible for turning it into a multi-billion dollar organization. It was Joao who introduced the idea of sponsorship deals, started the sale of World Cup marketing rights, and turned FIFA, as well as soccer, into a global sensation. In fact, his contributions were so incredible that Joao was awarded the title of Honorary President after vacating his office. Although Joao passed away in August 2016, Netflix’s ‘FIFA Uncovered’ talks about several corruption allegations against the former FIFA president, making fans question his net worth at the time of his death. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

How Did Joao Havelange Earn His Money?

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Joao Havelange came into this world on May 8, 1916. From his childhood, Joao did exceptionally well at school, and his high grades helped him get a seat at the Fluminense Federal University Law School, from where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Law. However, academics were never Joao’s first love, as he wanted to make a name for himself in the field of sports. Hence, he initially tried his hand at becoming a professional swimmer and even represented his country at the Berlin 1936 Summer Olympics. However, upon failing to obtain a podium finish, he changed events and became a part of the Brazilian national water polo team in the Helsinki Summer Olympics in 1952. Furthermore, he headed the Brazilian delegation to the Melbourne Summer Olympics in 1956, served as the vice president as well as president of the Brazilian Sports Confederation, and was a member of the International Olympic Committee for over 49 years.

Although Joao was earning a bit of popularity in the Olympic circuit, he found his opportunity to obtain an administrative position in soccer when he went up against Stanley Rous in the FIFA Presidential elections. Ultimately, Joao ended up winning in what was considered a shocking result and became the seventh president of FIFA in 1974. At that time, FIFA wasn’t the billion-dollar organization it has grown into at present, and Joao soon realized that he would not be able to put his plans into action without money. Thus, he introduced the idea of sponsored events and signed a massive deal with Coca-Cola, which saw the beverage company fund FIFA events all around the globe in exchange for advertising and exposure at FIFA events.

With time, Joao even shifted FIFA’s headquarters to Zurich, Switzerland, and began running it as a proper organization, complete with a fully-paid staff, a PR department, and a finance department, among others. Once other companies took note of Coca-Cola’s successful partnership with FIFA, they came forward and signed brand deals with the organization. Likewise, Joao also got acquainted with the head of Adidas, Horst Dassler, who knew that football or soccer would turn out to be a global phenomenon. Hence, determined to get more controlling rights to the game, Horst engineered a partnership between Adidas and FIFA. Moreover, Joao Havelange talked about selling television rights to FIFA events, and Horst established his own company, International Sports and Leisure, before buying up most of these rights.

Joao Havelange structured his business decisions in such a way that FIFA soon started receiving a steady stream of income. Besides, while the World Cup witnessed a rise in the number of participating teams, Joao went on to start several other international tournaments, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA U-20 World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, and FIFA Confederations Cup. By the time Joao was done with his reforms, FIFA had turned into a multi-billion dollar organization that presided over what is arguably the biggest sport in the world. Still, not everything was as smooth as it appeared, as, by 1994, some of Joao’s actions were criticized by his own colleagues. Eventually, in 1998, Joao left the office of the president of FIFA, and Sepp Blatter took over after winning the presidential elections against Lennart Johansson.

Joao Havelange’s Net Worth

Joao Havelange was the one person responsible for turning FIFA into the multibillion-dollar organization it is currently known to be. However, many within FIFA believed that Joao received and gave out bribes in various forms in order to ensure the success of his decisions. Eventually, in 2012 Joao Havelange and Ricardo Teixeira were accused of receiving bribes from Horst Dassler’s company, International Sports and Leisure, in exchange for providing marketing, TV, and Radio rights to the 2002 and 2006 Soccer World Cups. Reports state that while the investigation was ongoing, Joao Havelange resigned from the International Olympic Committee in 2011 and gave up FIFA’s honorary presidency in April 2013. Unfortunately, Joao’s health had deteriorated significantly by that time, and the soccer administrator breathed his last on August 6, 2016, at the age of 100. Thus, considering his long-lasting and successful career and the adverse effects fraud accusations could have had on his net worth, we believe that Joao Havelange had a net worth of around $4 million at the time of his death.

