Paul Gladney, also known as Paul Mooney, was a comedian and actor who was born to George Gladney and LaVoya Ealy on August 4, 1941. He spent his formative years in Shreveport, Louisiana, and then moved to Oakland, California. Paul was raised by his grandmother, Aimay Ealy, who had a lifelong influence on the comedian. After establishing himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Paul used his platform to always speak up for the rights of black people and remained a social critic until he passed away on May 19, 2021, due to a heart attack.

The comedian married Yvonne Mooney in 1973, and the couple has four children – Wayne, Daryl, Spring, and Shane Mooney. Their fifth child, Symeon, was unfortunately murdered in 2001. His illustrious career spans over several decades and has had helped him amass a considerable fortune. So, let’s learn more about the great actor and comedian before we discuss his net worth.

How Did Paul Mooney Make His Money?

While working as ringmaster with the Gatti-Charles Circus, Paul began writing comedy. Despite having no training, he was surprisingly good and had a remarkable understanding of the art. His impressive skills as a writer soon got him a chance to work for Richard Pryor. The comedian went on to write for Richard’s numerous television appearances, including the popular ‘The Richard Pryor Show.’ He is also credited with giving talented artists like Robin Williams, Tim Reid, Marsha Warfield, John Witherspoon, and Sandra Bernhard a chance in the entertainment industry.

Mooney also made several appearances on the popular television sketch comedy series ‘Chappelle’s Show.’ His writing credits include several well-known sitcoms like ‘Sanford and Son,’ ‘Good Times,’ and ‘In Living Color.’ Paul was also a great actor, and he made his film debut in 1970 with the war-drama film ‘Carter’s Army.’ He later starred in several other movies like ‘Which Way Is Up?,’ ‘The N-Word,’ ‘Homie Spumoni,’ ‘Meet the Blacks,’ but his most notable roles are Junebug in the satirical-drama film ‘Bamboozled,’ and Sam Cooke in the biographical movie ‘The Buddy Holly Story.’

Apart from being a successful actor and comedian, Mooney was also a great writer. He wrote for several sitcoms and movies throughout his career, but his memoir ‘Black Is the New White’ is undoubtedly one of his best works. In the book, the comedian discusses the racial barriers black people face in the entertainment industry while also offering a detailed account of his career in the industry.

In 2014 it was publicly announced that Paul has prostate cancer; however, the strong-willed actor continued to tour and perform for his fans despite the challenges. His long career not only won him a lot of respect in the entertainment industry, but the comedian also ended up earning an impressive overall net worth. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at his net worth at the time of his death.

Paul Mooney’s Net Worth

Paul Mooney’s net worth at the time of his death is estimated to be around $500,000.

