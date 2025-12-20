What’s in the Box Season 1: Where Are the Contestants Now?

When season 1 of Netflix’s ‘What’s in the Box?’ premiered, it immediately set itself apart. The show introduces a total of eight teams, each consisting of two members, who participate in a series of games until they can open one of the 12 boxes before them. Once the boxes are opened, the team that wins gets the prize inside. The 13th box is designated as the Super Box, which contains a prize worth over $250,000. The show consistently delivered unexpected twists, keeping the audience engaged. When contestants believed they had cracked the game’s logic, a new rule would always shatter their assumptions. The alliances formed swiftly, and survival depended on protecting oneself from elimination.

Erin and Danielle Are Thriving as Bartenders and Brand Ambassadors

Erin and Danielle Gornik are twin sisters who competed with the dream of winning the game. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, they were unable to take proper control of the boxes. It led to their elimination in episode 4 when they went up against Joey and Scott during a Prize Fight. Both sisters have built a unique professional trajectory as bartenders. Since May 2018, Erin and Danielle have been bartending for Oak View Group. While working there, they became the Brand Ambassadors for Anheuser-Busch Companies in August 2022. Moreover, they serve in the same role for Auto Shocker. They have also been offering their promotional modeling services, alongside photo shoots and meet-and-greets, since 2022.

As of writing, Erin and Danielle have succeeded in making their way to the Top 20 Blonde Twin Influencers list of 2025 by FeedSpot. Additionally, the former now boasts over 46.5K followers on Instagram. In June 2025, they even promoted Backyard Design, a custom motocross and dirt bike graphics brand. In their personal life, Erin and Danielle maintain a close relationship with their mother, Cindy Gornik. From spending Thanksgiving together to showing their appreciation for each other, they always ensure that she feels cherished and valued. Erin has found love in her soulmate, Brandon Dore, who always expresses his love for her. She announced that he had become her fiancé in February 2025. They are also members of the Priceless Pet Rescue facility, highlighting their affection for animals.

Similarly, Danielle is basking in the bubble of love in the presence of her partner, Ryan Wagner. The pair celebrated their two years of togetherness in August 2025. Together, Erin, Danielle, and their partners love exploring different parts of the world. They made their way to Thailand in October, where they spent their time marveling at the country’s stunning landscapes. By November, they jetted off to Bali, Indonesia. From spending their time swimming in the blue ocean to going on a white-water rafting adventure, they truly immersed themselves in the adventures in Bali. Despite their fame, Danielle has chosen to maintain a low profile, which becomes visible from her private Instagram account.

Mary-Ashanti and Djennane Are Succeeding in Their Respective Beauty Careers

Mary-Ashanti and Djennane Jean-Francois first crossed paths when they attended a cosmetology teacher training. It has been more than 12 years since they first met, which eventually prompted them to participate in the show. Sadly, they had to go home in episode 5 after losing a Prize Fight against Laith and Danielle. Mary-Ashanti completed the training and launched her own beauty business, On Location Hair, which offers services including makeup, hair styling, and grooming. Her work typically revolves around celebrity makeup and special events, such as weddings. Currently, Mary has a prominent digital presence with over 22.9K followers on Instagram.

Mary utilizes the platform to promote her Amazon shopping list. She has also established a clothing brand, ATE11 Attire, that currently sells a cap, reflecting her motto. Several of Mary’s notable clients include Gucci, Levi’s, L’Oréal, Paris Hilton, and others. She has also been diligently working on earning her real estate license. Her personal life has never been without its challenges, as she got pregnant at just the age of 17. However, she has never let the setback define her life and continues to power through every adversity. It even led her to create the luxury certification program, The Dual Artist Method.

As she moves forward, Mary always receives the unwavering support from Djennane, who started out as a Level 1 Stylist at Bloom Salon. She was promoted to Level 2 Stylist on May 16, 2022. She uses her professional Instagram page, beauty_a_collection, to showcase her work. Beyond her professional endeavors, her attention is wholly directed to her family. Unfortunately, Djennane suffered a major heartbreak when her niece, Melly, suddenly passed away in February 2024. It left her with a gaping wound that she carries to this day. She often tries to find peace in the presence of her father, but she still hasn’t forgotten about her mother’s loss. She often pours her affection for her parents into heartfelt words.

Binh Has Established His Name in the Hospitality Industry, While Andrew Maintains a Quiet Life

Binh Douglas and Andrew have been best friends since they met 22 years ago when they were running nightclubs in Miami, Florida. They were one of the standout pairs on the show. They became the first ones to take control of the boxes most of the time by providing correct answers before everyone else. Unfortunately, they were unable to keep their prize and got eliminated in episode 6. Professionally, Binh has built his own hospitality business, HENRI Hospitality, which he founded in 2014. His venture offers a range of services, including menu engineering, staff training, and event consultation, among others.

While working on this venture, Binh also served as the Managing Member of Main Prospect from July 2021 to February 2025. He is someone who often appreciates art, which became further highlighted when he attended the ‘Twelfth Night under the stars’ play in September 2025. He is also a huge music lover, which led him to attend the Music Box NYC event in October 2025. From time to time, he sets out to try different cuisines at new restaurants. Unlike Binh, Andrew has chosen to lead a more private life. He currently maintains a low profile and has chosen not to share any information about his career or personal life. However, on the show, Andrew had revealed that he has a girlfriend, who holds a big part of his heart.

Keira and Car’dell Are Rising Stars, Making a Name With Their Melodic Voices

Keira and Car’dell have been inseparable friends since their college days at the Berklee College of Music. It eventually led them to ‘What’s in the Box?,’ where they ultimately succeeded in winning luxury watches and a trip to Vegas as their prizes. Keira’s journey with music began when she was just 9 years old, with her professional journey commencing at the tender age of 12. She is currently a Musician and also an actress. She released her debut single, “Fantasy,” in August 2024, during which Car’dell served as her vocal arranger. By June 2025, Keira’s interview was featured in the VoyageATL Magazine. By the following month, she attended the CREATIVE Influencer Mixer. In September, Keira released her music video, featuring several of her friends. She has gradually built a community of over 8K followers on Instagram.

There, Keira promotes her professional achievements, including her appearances on shows like ‘She The People,’ now known as ‘Miss Governor,’ and ‘Beauty in Black,’ among many others. Car’dell is making his mark as a Singer, Songwriter, and Vocal Arranger. In February 2022, he released his first Extended Play (EP), “Lost.” By February of the following year, he became the Vocal Director of the Janet Jackson Experience. In April 2023, he reached another milestone after winning the Career Jam Vocal Performance award. In March 2024, Car’dell released another EP, “Explore,” further showcasing his talent. Most recently, he participated in an artist showcase with the My Music Making Family and Friends community alongside Keira in August 2025. Whenever he gets the chance, he shares covers for several renowned songs on Instagram.

Laith and Danielle Have Continued to Flourish in Both Their Professional and Personal Lives

Laith Chaz and Danielle Wallschleger were the newlyweds who were ready to take on any challenges that came their way during the game. By episode 5, they succeeded in winning an NFL game-day experience and a year of free DoorDash deliveries. However, they ended up losing the NFL prize during a Prize Exchange during the final game for the last box. Laith began his career as a professional football player when he briefly attended a rookie minicamp with the Arizona Cardinals. Since then, he has transitioned from his athletic pursuits to become an actor, voice actor, and stunt professional.

Laith has garnered a large fan base on Instagram, with over 18.2K followers. In November 2024, he appeared on ‘Access Hollywood,’ where he discussed the movie ‘Christmas in the Spotlight.’ By the following June, Laith appeared on the ‘Trials To Triumph’ podcast, speaking about his career change from being an athlete to an actor. Aside from that, he utilizes his social media to promote the Easify SMS brand. Danielle is thriving as a Hair Extension Specialist at BELLAMI Hair Professional and Prive Salon. The latter has even been voted as the Best Hair Salon in Orlando. With over 12 years of experience, she is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with LeAnn Rimes as a client.

Danielle is a beauty influencer with over 69K followers on her personal Instagram account and an 11.7K-strong community on her professional beauty page. She and Laith have also been achieving milestones in their personal life. They got engaged in April 2022, followed by their beautiful wedding at Lake Como, Italy, on May 28, 2024. In December 2025, the couple embarked on another journey as they purchased their first home together in Winter Park, Florida. Laith and Danielle never shy away from making lifelong memories together through their shared experiences.

While Macy is a Sports Journalist, Jasmine Thrives as an Author and Family Woman

Macy Marie and Jasmine had met while cheerleading for the Atlanta Falcons football team. Both of them played a really impressive game during the show, which even paved the way for them to compete for the Super Box. Macy was a cheerleader for the team from 2013 to 2017. Currently, she works as a Sports Journalist and has built a notable fan base for herself on social media. However, in January 2025, she did put a momentary pause on her career in Journalism with The Atlanta Voice. She also boasts over 5.9K followers on Instagram, where she provides everyone with a glimpse into her personal and professional life.

Macy is also the co-host of the ‘Quiet As Kept’ podcast, alongside Freddy and Josè, where they usually have a comedic and realistic take on today’s social climate. Beyond her career, Macy fosters a special bond with her mother, whom she often refers to as “my role model & twin.” Whenever she gets the opportunity, she goes to the beach, soaking in the sun and enjoying the sound of the crashing waves. While Jasmine has also moved on from her role as a cheerleader, she is now a trained mental health professional.

It led Jasmine to write the book, ‘Make Room for Mason,’ focused on child emotion development. Her personal life is deeply rooted in her family, comprising her husband, her son Mason, and her daughter, Alexandria. Jasmine always ensures to create family traditions, where all of them enjoy baking and conducting movie nights together. She and her partner often take the kids on day trips, from visiting pumpkin patches to exploring National Parks. Jasmine is also a sports enthusiast who frequently visits the stadium to watch her favorite team, the Atlanta Falcons, play games.

Luke and Leona Prefer to Keep Their Private Life Away From the Limelight

Luke Donnelly and Leona Pallansch were the mother-son pair who gave it their best to win the prizes. Although they didn’t get their desired results from the very beginning, by the end of the game, they succeeded in securing two of the best prizes for themselves, one of which was a sports tour package. On the show, they revealed that both of them were big fans of soccer and other sports as well, which made it a perfect win. Additionally, they also received the Taste Sensation Box. Luke and Leona were overjoyed upon receiving it, as both of them loved trying different types of food.

On the personal front, Luke is entirely devoted to his wife. It became more evident when he chose to steal the electric car prize from his fellow competitors, as he and his partner were struggling to manage with a single car. However, he has decided to keep further details about his professional and personal life out of the spotlight. He currently maintains a private Instagram account, further highlighting his decision. As of writing, Leona is an Associate Professor of Political Science at St. Mary’s University. However, she makes sure to keep her personal life under wraps.

Joey and Scott Are Proud Pawparents With Their Own Multiple Ventures

Joey and Scott Linwell are the loving husbands who succeeded in securing their spot to play in the Super Box Finale and even won it. The couple has been together for over 23 years and has currently built their own venture, Linwell Farms. The business offers a range of services, including woodworking projects and gardening techniques. Scott has been making his mark, primarily as a Real Estate Professional and Broker since 1992. On the other hand, Joey has created his own professional trajectory by working as a designer and carpenter. Their respective fields have often allowed them to collaborate on commercial properties and remodel multiple houses. In October 2023, Joey and Scott even opened their own nonprofit organization, Good Company, which focuses on raising funds for various community events.

As of writing, Joey and Scott are also working on building their 103-acre dream house in the Appalachian Mountains. They maintain their own website, which provides everyone with a glimpse into their story, projects, and contact information. In their personal lives, Joey and Scott always make sure to spend time together, whether it be by traveling, watching movies at the theater, or simply spending the holidays together. In August 2025, the pair even had the opportunity to experience Spain’s rich culture. Besides that, their world revolves around their beloved pup, Charlotte Dorothy Peppercorn. Together, they frequently go out for long drives or spend their time cuddling with Charlotte in their free time.

