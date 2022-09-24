When Will Ayumu Make His Move Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move?’ or ‘Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru’ is a romantic comedy anime based on Japanese manga series written by Souichirou Yamamoto. The show revolves around Ayumu Tanaka, a middle school kendo champion who decides to join the unofficial Shogi Club after he moves to high school. He plans to impress Urushi Yaotome, the president of the club after falling in love with her. However, he has vowed to not propose to her until he wins a shogi game against Urushi.

The sweet and romantic relationship of the duo has become quite popular among anime fans on several online platforms. Although the show has received mixed reviews from critics, the conclusion of the anime only sparked more online speculations by fans about its future. In case you are also confused and are eager to find out when the anime is expected to return with new episodes, then we have got you covered.

When Will Ayumu Make His Move Season 2 Release Date

‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move?’ season 1 premiered on July 8, 2022, and concluded several weeks later on September 23, 2022. The anime comprises twelve episodes each with a runtime of 24 minutes approximately.

In case you are eager to learn more about the next installment of the rom-com series, then here’s everything we could find. As of now, the show has not been renewed for season 2 by Studio Silver Link, Sentai Filmworks, or any other companies involved in its production and distribution. The anime has a decent rating on most online platforms, but it has failed to compete with the top shows of the season in terms of popularity.

But there is a piece of good news, Souichirou Yamamoto’s manga series that serves as the inspiration for the show has 12 volumes already so the creators have a lot of material for at least one more season. Since the international response to the anime has been underwhelming so far, its fate now hinges completely on domestic manga and DVD Blu-Ray sales. Assuming things do pan out favorably and the anime is renewed in the next few months, ‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move’ season 2 will release sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

When Will Ayumu Make His Move Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Urushi plays a game of shogi with Ayumu on a full moon night through a phone. At the end of the school trip, she buys souvenirs for her friends at the Shogi club but ends up dropping the good luck charm gifted by Ayumu on the road. Luckily, she manages to find it later but appears to miss Ayumu.

Meanwhile, he is working hard on his game and plans to propose to her as soon as possible. His friends at the club believe that his game has improved a lot and he does stand a chance of winning against the President. The following day when Urushi returns she invites the club members early to school and hands them the souvenirs she bought for them. She plays a game of shogi later with Urushi.

In season 2, the show is expected to delve deeper into the relationship of Sakurako and Takeru, who supposedly kissed in the season 1 finale of the rom-com series. Furthermore, Ayumu will continue to make progress in his game but is highly unlikely to defeat Urushi anytime soon. While their romance will continue to be a central point, viewers can expect Hinano, Rin, and Maki to be the focus of different storylines. The upcoming installment may also introduce new characters to change the dynamics of the Shogi club.

Read More: Best Romance Anime