Where Was 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Filmed?

Serving as the fourth installment in the overall ’28 Days Later’ film series and the second installment in the ’28 Years Later’ trilogy, ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ is a post-apocalyptic horror movie that picks up right where its predecessor left off. Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the narrative follows Dr. Kelson, who forms an unexpected new relationship, unaware that it could have a significant impact on the entire world. Meanwhile, Spike joins Jimmy Crystal’s gang on the mainland, which turns into a nightmare for him.

In the sequel, the characters face more challenges than ever as they must not only survive the infected but also the brutality of the survivors around them. Featuring compelling onscreen performances from Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry, the tale of terror unfolds in similar, secluded terrains that depict the post-apocalyptic and dystopian times, serving as an additional, constantly present character in the background.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Filming Locations

’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ was filmed across England, especially in North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Cumbria, County Durham, Tyne and Wear, Cheddar, Wakerley, and Bradford. Shooting back-to-back with the first installment of the trilogy, principal photography for the second installment commenced in August 2024, about three weeks after the shooting for ’28 Years Later’ concluded. It was wrapped up nearly two months later, in late September of the same year. Chi Lewis-Parry, who portrays Samson, wore a full-body prosthetic body suit, which was made by seven artists in six to eight hours. Since it could be used only once, the artists had to repeat the process more than 25 times.

North Yorkshire, England

The ceremonial county of North Yorkshire in Northern England hosted the production of ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.’ Interestingly, the village of Redmire was chosen as the site for The Bone Temple, a structure Dr. Kelson builds from skulls and bones to honor the dead. Led by the creative guidance of production designer Gareth Pugh and costume designer Carson McColl, the production team worked hard for about half a year (six months) to build the grand monument. They reportedly used not only 250,000 individual replica bones but also 5,500 skulls to assemble the temple-shaped shrine.

They also moved towards the northern part of the county, particularly near the cathedral city of Ripon, to tape a few sequences. In the area, filming took place in Fountains Abbey. The rich history and Cistercian architecture of the monastic ruins provided an immersive setting, enhancing the narrative’s eerie atmosphere. ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell,’ ‘The Secret Garden,’ and ‘Death Comes to Pemberley’ were also taped in Fountains Abbey. The cast and crew also visited the picturesque village of Aysgarth, located within the Yorkshire Dales National Park, in Wensleydale for the purpose of filming.

Northumberland, England

A significant portion of ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ was also lensed in the ceremonial county of Northumberland. To be specific, the small town and civil parish of Bellingham hosted the production of the Nia DaCosta directorial. The filming unit also took over the market town of Rothbury, where they shot numerous key portions for the movie. From what we can tell, Holy Island, also known as Lindisfarne, also features in the Ralph Fiennes starrer, with a few landmarks seemingly visible in the backdrop, such as Lindisfarne Castle and lighthouses.

Other Locations in England

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ also traveled to other locations in England, including the valley of Ennerdale in the ceremonial county of Cumbria. In September 2024, the cast and crew members, including Cillian Murphy, were spotted taping pivotal indoor and outdoor sequences at and around Bowness Cottage, a Grade II-listed building located on the north side of Ennerdale Water. They built a fence around the property and placed multiple beds filled with plants in the back garden during the filming process.

According to reports, the film’s opening scene was shot at the redressed Richard Dunn Sports Centre on Sunny Bank Avenue in the city of Bradford. It permanently shut its door in 2019, but the leisure centre and the area around it were given a post-apocalyptic appearance. Moreover, the locales of the ceremonial counties of Tyne and Wear and Durham feature in several sequences. Additional portions were also lensed in the villages of Cheddar in Somerset and Wakerley in Northamptonshire.

Read More: Who Plays Samson the Alpha Zombie in 28 Years Later?