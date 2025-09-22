Who Plays Samson the Alpha Zombie in 28 Years Later?

Created and helmed by Danny Boyle, ’28 Years Later’ serves as the third installment in the ’28 Days Later’ series, and a direct sequel to ’28 Weeks Later.’ The story takes place a full twenty-eight years after the second outbreak of the Rage Virus, a bloodborne pathogen that turns the infected humans into ferocious zombie-like beings. Although the world has managed to regain some semblance of control, this comes with a cost of its own. At the heart of the narratives lies a community that has survived the onslaught by taking refuge on a small island. When some of the members gamble on their lives and head out into the mainland, a slew of secrets come out into the open, revealing that the world is far from black and white. This post-apocalyptic horror thriller adds many new players into the equation, both humans and the infected, and the resultant chaos. SPOILERS AHEAD.

An MMA Fighter Essays the Fierce Alpha Zombie is 28 Years Later

Although ’28 Years Later’ has its fair share of antagonistic forces, none quite captures the chill and awe induced upon the first sighting of the alpha zombie known as Samson. Known for giving his targets the most gruesome deaths, Samson nearly grabs hold of Spike and Isla, but is stopped by Doctor Ian Kelson, who releases a barrage of sedative darts to subdue him. The alpha’s humongous size and vicious desire to kill make him a striking presence, and Chi Lewis-Parry brings the character to life with absolute precision. Alongside being a talented actor, Lewis-Parry is also a professional Mixed Martial Artist, nicknamed the “Chopper.” Both these skill sets coalesce to make him the perfect fit for the movie, but he went above and beyond to use his understanding of the medium and its genre conventions to add his personal touch to the role.

In a conversation with Yahoo, Lewis-Parry revealed the unique approach he undertook during the casting process, where director Danny Boyle asked to be scared. The actor described moving to the opposite end of the room, stating, “I just stood there for a while with my back to him, I didn’t let him see me, just kind of stood there until I decided. I felt it was time to just take a little peek at what’s over my shoulder. Then, when the timing was right, I just sprinted at him as fast as I could. Just ran at him and stopped right there and just breathed him in.” Lewis-Parry went even deeper into the headspace, pinning Boyle in one location while staring him down. The actor explained that he was driven by an understanding of how terror is portrayed in the horror genre, referencing ‘Predator 2.’ Ultimately, it was this attention to detail, coupled with his imposing physique, that landed him the role.

Lewis-Parry also played a direct role in constructing some of the dramatic beats surrounding Samson, particularly adding a layer of emotion to his aggressive actions. The actor spoke about his introductory scene, where he beheads a soldier, Erik Sundqvist, following the death of the pregnant zombie, and suggested that the alpha’s attack might be conscious on some level. He stated, “What if he sees the infected body and he’s disgusted by it? He can’t believe it, ‘You did this to us.’ There’s a division. There’s human intelligence, or human barbarism, to infected intelligence, and it’s this moment of: ‘Why?’.” As such, his input was instrumental in creating a richer narrative, which in turn also expanded the thematic potential of the movie and its larger cinematic universe.

Chi-Lewis Parry Went Viral for His Work as Samson

While Chi Lewis-Parry received critical acclaim for his performance, a particular aspect of his character made headlines all over the internet. In one of the most iconic scenes from ’28 Years Later,’ Samson can be seen completely naked, and the actor talked about the viral scene at length in an interview with GQ. He explained that, in keeping with Child Labour Laws, he donned a prosthetic for his full-frontal scene. The audience reaction came as a surprise to the actor, and he expressed: “It’s very interesting to see that people have taken to that aspect of the… I would say character, but it’s broader than that; it’s the film,” he said. “I’m here for it, man! No matter how bizarre people’s reactions might be, it’s all part of the world we’ve created, and I’m proud of it.”

While the actor has carved his name in film history as Samson, this is not his first time featuring on the big screen. He began his acting career with minor roles in television series such as ‘Dwayne’ and ‘Red Dwarf,’ before bagging shows such as ‘Pennyworth’ and ‘Ted Lasso,’ where he essays Blue Raven and Matthew, respectively. Alongside these, he has also appeared in ‘Gladiator II’ and ‘A Woman Scorned,’ where he steps into the shoes of Phoebus and Dom, respectively. Additionally, the actor also returns in the sequel to ’28 Years Later,’ titled ’28 Years Later: Bone Temple.’ The two movies were reportedly shot back-to-back, and Lewis-Parry has teased about the new directions his character takes, stating, “I can just say that people might fall in love with Samson.”

